Surplus Lines Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026: Atlantic Casualty Insurance Company, Liberty Surplus Insurance, Admiral Insurance Group

The increasing demand drives oil and gas companies to look for additional reserves in more technically challenging and remote areas, which further increases investment and risk. In today's increasingly litigious world, the oil and gas sector faces a greater risk of being held liable for accidents and events that cause injury to third parties. From upstream to downstream, there are several potential risks may involve for the third parties. Therefore, casualty insurance in the oil and gas sector plays a vital role in order to protect the businesses and employees. Casualty insurance is a broad category, which is mostly comprised of liability coverages. It is the liability half of property/casualty insurance. Casualty insurance covers settlements or damages an insured is obligated to pay because of an accident that injured a third party. Casualty insurance for oil and gas offers coverage such as workers' compensation, automobile liability, general liability, and excess and umbrella liability.

