Collections Management Software Market to Get a New Boost | CollectionSpace, Lucidea, PastPerfect

thedallasnews.net
 5 days ago

Worldwide Collections Management Software Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by AMA evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment...

www.thedallasnews.net

dvrplayground.com

Corporate Performance Management CPM Software Market Quality & Quantity Analysis | Adaptive Insights, IBM, Anaplan, Prophix Software

The global Corporate Performance Management CPM Software market size was valued at US$ million in 2019, and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, registering a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2028. Global Market Vision added an innovative statistical data of ‘Global Corporate Performance Management CPM Software market...
SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2027: Fico, Banker's Toolbox, Nice Actimize

The latest independent research document on Anti-Money Laundering Software examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Anti-Money Laundering Software study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Anti-Money Laundering Software market report advocates analysis of Oracle, Thomson Reuters, Fiserv, SAS, FIS (SunGard), Experian, ACI Worldwide, Fico, Banker's Toolbox, Nice Actimize, CS&S, Verafin, EastNets, AML360, Aquilan, AML Partners, Truth Technologies, Accuity (Safe Banking Systems), BAE Systems.
SOFTWARE
Sourcing Journal

Isko Future Face by Soorty Products Arrive for US Market

The first crop of fabrics from the Isko and Soorty collaboration have arrived just four months after the denim companies announced their landmark licensing agreement partnership. Called “Isko Future Face by Soorty,” the collection combines the expertise from both companies, using weaving technology from Turkish denim mill Isko and production methods from Pakistan-based vertically integrated manufacturer Soorty. The collection uses Isko’s patented woven fabric that looks like a soft, silky knit and features shape retention elements and a flattering drape, all while maintaining the properties of authentic denim. The collaboration is specifically intended for the U.S. market and aligns with the comfort-first movement accelerated...
APPAREL
dvrplayground.com

Higher Ed CRM Software Market Size and Forecast 2028 | SchoolMint, Campus Management, FileInvite, Ascend Software

The global Higher Ed CRM Software market size was valued at US$ million in 2019, and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, registering a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2028. Global Market Vision added an innovative statistical data of ‘Global Higher Ed CRM Software market Recent Trends, In-depth Analysis, Size and Forecast To 2028′. To discover the different aspects of the business, this report uses exploratory techniques, such as primary and secondary research. It provides a valuable source of data, which helps to take complicated decisions in business. The research analyst provides an elaborated description of different verticals of businesses.
SOFTWARE
dvrplayground.com

Animal Shelter Management Software Market Size, Industry Outlook and Forecast to 2028 | Shelter Pro Software, Petfinder Pro, Hospitium, Animal Shelter Manager

The report on the Animal Shelter Management Software market provides the definition, overview, size analysis, market share analysis, Breakdown Data by Type, application, quantitative and qualitative analysis, major players, and regional graphs. The Global Animal Shelter Management Software market from 2021 to 2028 study focuses on a global examination of...
PETS
Medagadget.com

New product launches and ongoing research on Kidney Stone Management Devices Market is expected to boost the growth of the market

Urolithiasis management devices are used in the effective removal of calculi from the urinary tract and bladder. Kidney stones that do not pass with drugs are treated by a procedure called lithotripsy where shock waves are used to break up larger stones into smaller pieces, which can then pass through the urinary system. Percutaneous nephrolithotomy is another procedure done through a small incision made in the skin or through an ureterscope passed through the urethra and bladder up into the ureter.
HEALTH
tvtechnology.com

Magewell To Showcase New Cloud Management Software At IBC 2021

NANJING, China—Magewell will make its trade show debut of the Magewell Cloud management software, which provides centralized configuration and control of Magewell streaming and IP conversion devices, at IBC 2021, Dec. 3-6, in Amsterdam at the RAI Convention Center. Magewell Cloud offers stream management features, including protocol conversion and SRT...
SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

Business Resource Management Consulting Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | PM Solutions, Univest, Deloitte

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Business Resource Management Consulting Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Business Resource Management Consulting Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Business Resource Management Consulting Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the gallium nitride semiconductor device market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the gallium nitride semiconductor device market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18%-20%. In this market, power devices are expected to remain the largest application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing demand from LEDs in various industries such as consumer and enterprise, industrial, and automotive.
DALLAS, TX
thedallasnews.net

BPO Business Analytics Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2026 | Accenture, Capgemini, Genpact

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "BPO Business Analytics Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global BPO Business Analytics Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the BPO Business Analytics Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Premium Alcoholic Beverage Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2027 | Diageo, Pernod Ricard, Bacardi, United Spirits

The Latest survey report on Premium Alcoholic Beverage Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Premium Alcoholic Beverage segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufactuerers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes Pernod Ricard, Diageo, Bacardi, Gruppo Campari, United Spirits, The Brown-Forman Corporation, HiteJinro, William Grant & Sons, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Beam Suntory, Thai Beverage & The Edrington Group.
DRINKS
thedallasnews.net

NOVELIRS Introduces AI-Driven ITSM Tool Mirat

NovelIRS launched MIRAT, its Artificial Intelligence-driven ITSM module, which aims to maximize customers' business value while replacing traditional service management systems. The 14-day free trial version is available on the MIRAT.ai website and mail to sales@mirat.ai for more information. NovelIRS is a young private limited business founded in 2016 to...
SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

Radiation Detection, Monitoring, & Safety Market worth $3.1 billion by 2026 - Size, Industry Trends, Key Players and Forecast

According to the new market research report "Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market by Product (Detection & Monitoring (Personal Dosimeters), Composition (Gas-filled detectors, Scintillator, Solid-state detector), Application (Healthcare, Industrial Application) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Radiation Detection, Monitoring And Safety Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 2.2 billion in 2021.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Find Out Now, What Should You Do For Fast Robotic Wheelchairs Market by 2027 | Key Players are Sunrise Medical LLC, Invacare Corporation, Permobil Corporation, Meyra GmbH, Karman Healthcare, Ottobock SE & Company, Matia Robotics

The Robotic Wheelchairs Market research looks at the industry's current and future market prospects, as well as recent changes including market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and market restraints in developed and emerging markets. Apart from that, the report examines important market developments such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, partnerships, and mergers to have a better understanding of current market dynamics and their impact over the forecast period.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Blockchain in Pharmaceutical Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2026 | Microsoft, AWS, Chronicled, Factom

Blockchain is rapidly gaining interest and has been lauded for its wide-ranging applications, largely due to its recent expansion in industries ranging from financial services to utilities to pharmaceutical companies. Blockchain is almost a decade old. Its presence was felt in almost all sectors. It is highly applicable to various use cases ranging from financial services to real estate. The winners here are the companies that use it to improve their processes. The pharmaceutical industry is an important part of the healthcare system. It's a USD 482 billion industry. Without them, there would be no drug development, distribution, or discovery. When we talk about the pharmaceutical sector, we mean these three things: sales, development, and the discovery process. Blockchain solves almost all challenges and problems in the pharmaceutical industry. The blockchain pharmacy can move to a new type of infrastructure when companies start adopting it.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
thedallasnews.net

Digital Painting & Drawing Software Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Adobe, Autodesk, Serif

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Digital Painting & Drawing Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Digital Painting & Drawing Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Digital Painting & Drawing Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market is Booming Worldwide | FedEx, Ceva Logistics, XPO Logistics

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Ripple, Tradeshift, Coinbase

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Medical Packaging Solutions Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | 3M, CCL Industries, Sonoco

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Medical Packaging Solutions Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Medical Packaging Solutions Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Medical Packaging Solutions Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS

