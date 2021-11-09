CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise Intellectual Property (IP) Management Software Market May See Big Move | Anaqua, Cardinal IP, Patrix

thedallasnews.net
 4 days ago

The latest study released on the Global Enterprise Intellectual Property (IP) Management Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Enterprise Intellectual Property (IP) Management Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts...

www.thedallasnews.net

dataversity.net

What Is Enterprise Information Management (EIM)?

The Gartner IT Glossary defines Enterprise Information Management (EIM) as:. “An integrative discipline for structuring, describing and governing information assets across organizational and technological boundaries to improve efficiency, promote transparency and enable business insight.”. According toOpenText, EIM:. “Helps businesses attain 360-degree views of their Big Data and Analytics by streamlining...
TECHNOLOGY
houstonmirror.com

Online Exam Software Market May See a Big Move | QuizCV, Questionmark, Rai Techintro

A new research study on Global Online Exam Software Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offers a complete assesment about the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Online Exam Software products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, growth influencing factors of Online Exam Software market are evaluated with Pre and Post 2020 by studying market dominant and emerging players ecosystem. Some of the players that are listed in the study are OnlineQuizBuilder, Quizworks, Conduct Exam Technologies, QuizCV, Questionmark, Rai Techintro, Ginger Webs, Go4Read, ExamSoft Worldwide, TestMent, Edbase & ProProfs.
SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

Transplantation Preservation Solutions Market May See Big Move | OPSL, Paragonix, Bridge to Life

Worldwide Transplantation Preservation Solutions Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Transplantation Preservation Solutions Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Paragonix, 21st Century Medicine, Lifeline Scientific, Preservation Solutions, Xvivo Perfusion, Accord Healthcare(Essential Pharmaceuticals), Bridge to Life, Organ Recovery Systems, OrganOx, Transplant Biomedicals & OPSL Group.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Automotive Driver Assistance Systems Market May See Big Move | Navteq, Valeo, Visteo

The " Automotive Driver Assistance Systems - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are Bendix CVS, Delphi Automotive LLP, Denso, Ficosa International, S.A., Freescale Semiconductor, Navteq, Valeo SA, Visteon Corporation, CTS Corporation, Gentex, Harman, Magna International Inc., Mando, Mobileye, Omron Corporation & Tung Thih Electronic. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Freight Broker Transportation Management Software (TMS) Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 | FreightPath, Axon Software, McLeod, Rose Rocket

Global Freight Broker Transportation Management Software (TMS) Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2021-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Freight Broker Transportation Management Software (TMS) Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Load Pilot, Strategy Systems, Aljex, Truckstop, Arcline, DAT, 3GTMS, Tailwind (Envase), McLeod, InMotion Global, Axon Software, Rose Rocket, Dr Dispatch, BrokerPro, FreightPath, HighJump, Trimble & Freight Management Systems.
SOFTWARE
houstonmirror.com

Digital Government Service Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Government Technology Agency, Accenture, Granicus

Global Digital Government Service Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2021-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Digital Government Service Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Granicus, Government Technology Agency, BCG, Digital Government and Service NL, Digital.govt.nz, NEC Corporation, Siteimprove, Accenture & Sofrecom.
MARKETS
dvrplayground.com

Patent Management Software Market Perspective, Market Analysis, Sales Volume | IPfolio, CPA Global, Anaqua, Inc

The report on the Patent Management Software market provides the definition, overview, size analysis, market share analysis, Breakdown Data by Type, application, quantitative and qualitative analysis, major players, and regional graphs. The Global Patent Management Software market from 2021 to 2028 study focuses on a global examination of data from...
SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

Digital Asset Trading System Development Market May See a Big Move | Blockstack, PayStand, SAP Cloud Platform, Blockstream

Digital Asset Trading System Development Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Digital Asset Trading System Development Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are ruizton, OKCoin, ConsenSys, Blockstack, SAP Cloud Platform, BitSE, Blocko, Blockstream, PayStand, Rubix Core etc.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Power Play of ITSM-MIRAT's IT service management tools club AI with Affordability

Companies should leverage intelligent information technology asset management tools to allow flexible, intuitive, and easy-to-use products and services at work to deliver an amazing employee experience, particularly to Millennials and Gen Z employees, says Chaitanya Kumar, CEO of MIRAT. In order to make the service management experience, more engaging and boost employee satisfaction, self-service driven by AI chatbots can be used.
SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

NOVELIRS Introduces AI-Driven ITSM Tool Mirat

NovelIRS launched MIRAT, its Artificial Intelligence-driven ITSM module, which aims to maximize customers' business value while replacing traditional service management systems. The 14-day free trial version is available on the MIRAT.ai website and mail to sales@mirat.ai for more information. NovelIRS is a young private limited business founded in 2016 to...
SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

IP Softwares Market is Booming Worldwide | Anaqua, Alt Legal, FoundationIP

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "IP Softwares Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global IP Softwares Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the IP Softwares Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

Find Out Now, What Should You Do For Fast Robotic Wheelchairs Market by 2027 | Key Players are Sunrise Medical LLC, Invacare Corporation, Permobil Corporation, Meyra GmbH, Karman Healthcare, Ottobock SE & Company, Matia Robotics

The Robotic Wheelchairs Market research looks at the industry's current and future market prospects, as well as recent changes including market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and market restraints in developed and emerging markets. Apart from that, the report examines important market developments such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, partnerships, and mergers to have a better understanding of current market dynamics and their impact over the forecast period.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Blockchain in Pharmaceutical Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2026 | Microsoft, AWS, Chronicled, Factom

Blockchain is rapidly gaining interest and has been lauded for its wide-ranging applications, largely due to its recent expansion in industries ranging from financial services to utilities to pharmaceutical companies. Blockchain is almost a decade old. Its presence was felt in almost all sectors. It is highly applicable to various use cases ranging from financial services to real estate. The winners here are the companies that use it to improve their processes. The pharmaceutical industry is an important part of the healthcare system. It's a USD 482 billion industry. Without them, there would be no drug development, distribution, or discovery. When we talk about the pharmaceutical sector, we mean these three things: sales, development, and the discovery process. Blockchain solves almost all challenges and problems in the pharmaceutical industry. The blockchain pharmacy can move to a new type of infrastructure when companies start adopting it.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
thedallasnews.net

Radiation Detection, Monitoring, & Safety Market worth $3.1 billion by 2026 - Size, Industry Trends, Key Players and Forecast

According to the new market research report "Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market by Product (Detection & Monitoring (Personal Dosimeters), Composition (Gas-filled detectors, Scintillator, Solid-state detector), Application (Healthcare, Industrial Application) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Radiation Detection, Monitoring And Safety Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 2.2 billion in 2021.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

AI in Agriculture Market to Grow Extensively at Unstoppable Rate | IBM, Intel, Agribotix

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "AI in Agriculture Market Outlook to 2026″. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global AI in Agriculture industry. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the AI in Agriculture Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
AGRICULTURE
thedallasnews.net

Account Data Management Software Market to See Booming Growth | Marketo, Groove, Lean Data

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Account Data Management Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Account Data Management Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Account Data Management Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

Children Tablets Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Children Tablets Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Children Tablets Market' using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to organization. The Children Tablets Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. the financial health of the organization.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Business Resource Management Consulting Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | PM Solutions, Univest, Deloitte

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Business Resource Management Consulting Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Business Resource Management Consulting Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Business Resource Management Consulting Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

BPO Business Analytics Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2026 | Accenture, Capgemini, Genpact

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "BPO Business Analytics Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global BPO Business Analytics Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the BPO Business Analytics Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS

