Enterprise Intellectual Property (IP) Management Software Market May See Big Move | Anaqua, Cardinal IP, Patrix

Blockchain is rapidly gaining interest and has been lauded for its wide-ranging applications, largely due to its recent expansion in industries ranging from financial services to utilities to pharmaceutical companies. Blockchain is almost a decade old. Its presence was felt in almost all sectors. It is highly applicable to various use cases ranging from financial services to real estate. The winners here are the companies that use it to improve their processes. The pharmaceutical industry is an important part of the healthcare system. It's a USD 482 billion industry. Without them, there would be no drug development, distribution, or discovery. When we talk about the pharmaceutical sector, we mean these three things: sales, development, and the discovery process. Blockchain solves almost all challenges and problems in the pharmaceutical industry. The blockchain pharmacy can move to a new type of infrastructure when companies start adopting it.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO