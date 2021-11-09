CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Edible Insects For Human Consumption Market To Grow On An Astute Note

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnimal-based and plant-based protein such as soy protein, pea protein, pulse protein, and others are conventional nutrition sources for human consumption. Plant-based and animal-based protein products represent 60-70% of production cost, which makes these alternatives significantly costlier than insect-based protein. As such, the popularity of insect-based protein is increasing across Asia...

Food Navigator

Edible Insects in focus part IV: Grasshoppers, gummies, and patience…

Edible insects were always going to be a slow burn in the alternative protein market in Europe and North America, given the ‘ick’ factor and the lack of infrastructure to farm and process them at scale, says Israeli firm Hargol FoodTech. But while the human food market has moved at a frustratingly glacial pace, the industry is professionalizing (as many hobbyists give up), and there are emerging opportunities, particularly in new applications such as gummies and meat alternatives.
RECIPES
Food Navigator

Edible insects in focus part V. Gym-N-Eat Crickets: ‘My ideal customer is a woman with kids under 10’

“A lot of cricket protein products seem to be bars and powders targeted at 18-35 year old males that are into mountain biking,” observes Shelby Smith, founder of Iowa-based edible insect startup Gym-N-Eat Crickets. “But in my experience, having interacted with thousands of people, women are the key to this market. My ideal customer is a woman with kids under the age of 10.”
AGRICULTURE
Food Navigator

Edible insects in focus part III: Farming, from Mexico to Ontario to Israel… ‘At this point, if you're still in business, you definitely know what you're doing’

“We’ve seen people come and go in the edible insects space, but the people who are still around know what they’re doing,” observes Hector Jimenez at Nutrinsectos in Guadalajara Mexico, who – like many people in this nascent industry – first got the edible insects bug (excuse the pun) after reading a high-profile FAO report* in 2013.
AGRICULTURE
The Poultry Site

Dutch researchers note marked decline in meat consumption in 2020

The total consumption of meat and meat products per capita in the Netherlands for 2020 was 75.9kg (based on carcass weight), a decrease of 1.9kg compared to 2019. These numbers represent the largest drop and lowest level of consumption since 2005. The decrease was primarily observed in the three main...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

