BMW Uses Cow Poop To Charge EVs And Make The Air Cleaner

Carscoops
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBMW announced today that it will expand its collaboration with dairy farms as part of its renewable energy project. Working with California Bioenergy (CalBio), the automaker works with dairy farms to generate electricity that can be used to power electric vehicles. The brand will work with Bar 20 Dairy...

Cheddar News

Electric Truck Maker Rivian Value Surpasses Established Car Giants GM and Ford

Electric vehicle startup Rivian is disrupting the auto industry following its record-breaking public debut on Wednesday taking it to a higher market value than legacy automakers Ford and General Motors. Thomas Speidel, CEO at fast battery-charging firm ADS-Tech Energy, joined Cheddar to talk about what the IPO means for the broader development of electric vehicles in the U.S. He also talked about the pressure Ford faces after its gas-powered F-150 had been the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. for nearly 45 years.
ECONOMY
Carscoops

Volkswagen’s Chattanooga Plant Employs 4,000 Humans, 50 Sheep

Automakers need a lot of workers to operate and, as it turns out, not all of those workers are always humans. Volkswagen USA’s Chattanooga, Tennessee plant currently employs 4,000 human workers and a herd of 50 sheep that are assigned to help with its solar project. Built in 2013, Volkswagen’s...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Dezeen

BMW won't ditch combustion engine until "poorer countries do their job" on EV infrastructure

Car brand BMW has blamed the lack of "framework conditions" in less developed parts of the world for its reluctance to replace fossil-fuel cars with electric vehicles. The company refused to sign a multilateral deal presented at COP26 this week, which saw major automotive manufacturers including Mercedes-Benz, Volvo and Ford commit to selling only electric vehicles (EVs) by 2040, in a bid to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celcius.
ECONOMY
Carscoops

Volvo Says Manufacturing An Electric Car Generates 70 Percent More Emissions Than Its ICE Equivalent

Having announced that it will sign the Glasgow Declaration on Zero Emissions Cars and Vans at COP26, a study by Volvo Motors says that the manufacturing process of its C40 Recharge electric coupe-SUV generates 70 percent more emissions than that of the ICE-powered XC40 counterpart. However, when the car’s lifetime is factored in, a breakeven is reached, and the EV’s total carbon footprint is less compared to that of the ICE vehicle’s.
CARS
Carscoops

Ford And Purdue Patent Charging Tech That Could Allow EVs To “Refuel” As Fast As Gas Cars

One of the biggest drawbacks of electric vehicles for the average consumer is their relatively slow charging speed. Most people would want their EV to refuel as quickly as filling up the gas tank in a regular car, but the technology just isn’t there yet, so to work around it, many manufacturers have turned their focus to providing batteries that can deliver more range between fill-ups. However, in collaboration with Purdue University, Ford is patenting a technology that manages to attack the charging speed issue directly at the source.
CARS
KTLA

California company Rivian rockets past GM to become 2nd most valuable car maker

Rivian Automotive, a company that has delivered about 150 electric pickup trucks mostly to employees, has surpassed General Motors to become the nation’s second most valuable automaker. The California company’s market valuation exceeded Ford’s in its first day a public company Wednesday. Its shares rose 10% at the opening bell Thursday pushing its valuation over […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Investor's Business Daily

Lucid Earnings On Tap With Lucid Air EV Deliveries In Focus

Lucid Motors (LCID) gears to make its first earnings report since it started Lucid Air electric-car deliveries in late October. The white-hot EV stock and emerging Tesla (TSLA) rival may offer an update on Lucid Air deliveries. It may also update investors on production and delivery targets, with new competitor Rivian Automotive (RIVN) on its heels.
ECONOMY
lifewire.com

The EV Charge Port Should Be In the Front

The Mercedes EQS is a technological triumph for the German automaker. It’s comfortable, luxurious, has 350 miles of range, and through and through is worthy of the automaker’s badge. It also requires me to back into a space to charge it. There are only a few reasons to back a...
CARS
AFP

Rivian benefits from markets' thirst for electric automakers

Rivian's smashing entry into Wall Street, where its value soared higher than that of the traditional Detroit automakers, is confirmation of investors' voracious appetite for any company making electric vehicles. The IPO was the largest in the United States since 2014, and even before its debut, Rivian had raised $11.9 billion in financing. In its first day of trading, shares in the company backed by Amazon and Ford leapt as high as 50 percent, taking Rivian's market capitalization to more than $100 billion, if stock options and other convertible shares are taken into account. That was above General Motors and Ford itself, even though those companies produce millions of cars each year whereas Rivian is expected to deliver only 1,000 by the end of 2021, and has yet to make a profit.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Rivian: Amazon and Ford-backed electric car company becomes second-most valuable automaker in US

Shares of Rivian Automotive soared as much as 53 per cent in its Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, giving the Amazon and Ford-backed electric vehicle maker a market valuation of more than $100bn after the world’s biggest initial public offering this year.Such a valuation makes it bigger than General Motors at $86bn, Ford at $80bn, and Lucid Group at $69bn. Only Tesla is valued higher, with a market capitalisation of an astounding approximately $1 trillion.Blowing past the offer price of $78 per share, Rivian’s stock opened at $106.75 per share.Including securities, restricted stock units, the company is worth approximately $106bn.Investors...
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

BMW CEO Belittles Tesla In Second Swipe At Automaker In EV Wars

Tesla’s dominance in electric vehicles is under threat as traditional OEMs begin rolling out their own models. BMW is one such company, introducing the i4 and iX this year, and it wants a piece of the EV pie. Tesla is in the crosshairs of many automakers, including BMW, whose CEO has recently criticized the California company yet again, according to Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
Carscoops

BMW CEO Doesn’t Consider Tesla A Premium Brand

BMW chief executive Oliver Zipse doesn’t believe Tesla competes in the same premium segment of the market as the German carmaker. Zipse recently had a conference call with German publication Handelsblatt and was asked to give his opinion on Tesla. He hasn’t been afraid to criticize Tesla models in the past and during the interview, implied that BMW places a great focus on customer satisfaction than the EV leader.
BUSINESS
designboom.com

NREL makes wind power cleaner with recyclable turbine blades

Compared to coal, oil and gas, wind power proposes a cleaner form of energy generation. but how clean is it if the infrastructure cannot be repurposed or recycled? this is where researchers at the national renewable energy laboratory (NREL) come in. the US-based team led by senior wind technology engineer derek berry has 3D printed a 13-meter long wind turbine blade from thermoplastics to enable end-of-life recyclability and improve cost-effectiveness.
ENVIRONMENT
Carscoops

Hyundai Bringing Autonomous, Electric Flying Vehicles To The Skies In 2028

Hyundai is very serious about the future of electric flying mobility and has announced the formation of a new company dubbed Supernal that serves as an evolution of its Urban Air Mobility Division. Supernal continues to develop the S-A1 concept vehicle that it unveiled at CES 2020 and intends on...
ECONOMY

