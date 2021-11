Ford Authority was the first to report that the 2022 Ford Mustang would receive the all-new Coastal Limited Edition option package back in October. The package is one of four new or revised offerings for the 2022 model year, the other three being the Ice White Edition Appearance Package, the Stealth Edition Appearance Package, and the California Special package. All four packages are among the many updates for the 2022 Mustang, which includes a 10-horsepower drop for the GT and Mach 1 trims, due to tightening emissions regulations. Now, Ford Motor Company has officially revealed the Coastal Limited Edition, and the all-new equipment suite not only comes in at a reasonable price, but can also be paired with a very exclusive color.

CARS ・ 16 HOURS AGO