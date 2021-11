John Henry Ramirez will almost certainly be executed by Texas for having robbed a convenience store worker of $1.25 then stabbing him 29 times, killing him. His lawyer went before the Supreme Court on Tuesday to ask the justices to rule that, when the time comes, he‘s allowed to have his pastor in the execution chamber, touching him and praying out loud as the lethal injection is delivered.

