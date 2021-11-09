CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chef's Quick Tip: Roasted pear salad

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, chef Lauren Braun Costello,...

connecticut.news12.com

Comments / 0

WPRI 12 News

In the Kitchen: Roasted “French Onion” Chicken

Nick Rabar from Avenue N joins us this morning making Roasted “French Onion” Chicken. This recipe should take 45 min and serves 6-8. Ingredients: 1.5 lbs Chicken Breast, Roasted, pulled 4 Sweet Onions, julienned 2 cloves Garlic, minced 1 pint Sherry Wine 1quart Beef Broth 1 teaspoon Balsamic Vinegar 1 teaspoon Chopped Thyme 1 teaspoon […]
buffalospree.com

Recipe of the week: Hearty vegetable soup

Courtesy of Mike Arena, executive chef at GreenField Manor. Sauté the vegetables until tender. Add garlic and sauté for thirty seconds to one minute. Add the stock, tomato juice, tomato paste, and diced tomatoes. Bring to a boil. Let simmer for thirty minutes. Add pasta and cook until tender.
thecountrycook.net

Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad

This Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad is a classic favorite to put on a sandwich or on crackers! Made with simple and humble ingredients. When it comes to salads, dips or spreads you really can't go wrong with the classics. This Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad has been a recipe that my family has been making for decades. It is one of the most simple recipes that you can make and it's so good! We like to serve it on white bread or with various crackers or in biscuits. People will feel so nostalgic when you make this to serve at lunch, brunch or just because. If you are in the mood for a recipe that will take you back to your childhood, then you need to make my Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad recipe.
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Potato Soup

Comfort food is the best kind of food. I am talking about chicken pot pie, baked mac and cheese, chili, baked ziti, and this Potato Soup. There is nothing better than cozying up to a hearty meal that tastes delicious and makes you feel better. Bring on the cozy!. This...
palmbeachillustrated.com

Chef’s Favorite Side Dishes

“Our truffled lobster macaroni and cheese is an elevated version of the childhood classic that takes comfort food to a new level,” explains Sicignano. “At Flagler Steakhouse, we recommend pairing this side with our bone-in filet mignon, but the richness of this dish will complement any holiday meal.” The sauce is a reduction of heavy cream along with Gruyère and Manchego, and the dish is topped with panko breadcrumbs, shaved black truffle, and a lobster claw.
news9.com

Power Greens & Pear Salad

Whisk together all the ingredients of the dressing and season with salt and pepper to taste. ﻿Click here to follow Sassy Mama on Facebook.
RecipeGirl

Pear and Apple Salad with Gruyere and Toasted Pecans

Love, love, LOVE this salad recipe: Pear and Apple Salad with Gruyere and Toasted Pecans. This salad is full of fall fruit, and it’s tossed with a simple dressing. This is the kind of salad that’s impressive to serve at a dinner party or at a holiday gathering. It’s okay to leave something out if it’s not something you like. But I suggest you make it as instructed. It’s a good one!
houseandhome.com

Ask A Chef: Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Chef David Hawksworth of Vancouver’s Nightingale restaurant shares the recipe for his decadent Roasted Brussels Sprouts. Q: I ordered the brussels sprouts dish at Vancouver’s Nightingale and was blown away. It had the most unique combination of flavors that I’ve been craving ever since. Can you get the recipe for me? —Maggie, Vancouver.
WWL

Recipe: Chef Kevin's Oatmeal Cups

NEW ORLEANS — Oatmeal Cup Base Recipe:. Double Chocolate (makes 2 muffins) Apple Cinnamon (makes 2 muffins) Coconut Blueberry (makes 2 muffins) Cranberry Orange (makes 2 muffins) ½ cup dried cranberries. 1 Tbsp. orange zest. Nut Butter & Jam (makes 2 muffins) 2 Tbsp. nut butter - almond, peanut, cashew,...
fox2detroit.com

Chef Bobby's Bolognese sauce 101

This time Chef Bobby channels his Italian heritage, and is joined by a special guest, the legendary Ryan Ermanni. · Ingredients · 2 tbsp unsalted butter · 2 tbsp Olive oil · 1 cup Grated carrots optional · 1 cup Celery, minced optional · 1 cup Onions, finely minced · 1 tsp garlic diced · 1 tbsp fresh chopped basil · 1 tsp fresh rosemary · 1 lb Ground beef (80/20) · 1 lb Ground pork · 125 oz jar store-bought marinara · 1/2 cup Heavy cream · 1 tsp Salt · 1/2 tsp Black pepper · 1 lb Wide pasta noodles, such as pappardelle or tagliatelle · Parmesan cheese In a large saucepan heat olive oil over medium heat. Add in carrots along with celery and onions and sauté until they're just tender, about 3 minutes. Add the ground beef and ground pork, and cook until browned, breaking up the meat as you stir. Pour in the jar of store-bought marinara sauce along with salt and pepper and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until sauce thickens. When the Bolognese sauce has reached your desired consistency, stir in the heavy cream. Remove from heat, and serve over your favorite pasta—we like to use pappardelle or tagliatelle—and top with freshly grated parmesan cheese. Enjoy!
austinmonthly.com

How to Make Intero’s Roasted Pumpkin Salad

1 / Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. 2 / Peel pumpkin with a vegetable peeler, then cut the pumpkin in half and scoop out the seeds with a spoon. Next, cut the pumpkin into wedges and toss with salt and 1 tablespoon of olive oil. 3 / Transfer the...
americastestkitchen.com

There's a Reason You Should Be Baking Your Wooden Salad Bowl

You can use your oven to clean and maintain your favorite serving bowl. If you have a wooden salad bowl, there’s a good chance you’ve experienced the slick, tacky residue that often coats your well-worn veggie vessel. Much like the memories of nights spent enjoying dinners paired with a delicious...
hngnews.com

Appreciating pears -- fall's forgotten fruit

Nothing is more transcendent than biting into a perfectly ripened pear, one so juicy you have to eat it leaning over the sink. Divine! Nothing is better — except maybe this chutney. Wait! What the heck is chutney? Chutney comes from the East Indian “chatni,” meaning “to eat with appetite,”...
The Kitchn

Spicy Sausage Bread

It’s hard to go wrong when it comes to filling bread with delicious meats. Say “hello” to another hearty home-run: sausage bread. The name sausage bread is pretty self-explanatory, as it’s essentially ground sausage rolled inside bread dough before being baked. This recipe calls for fresh pizza dough, which can be easily found in the refrigerated or frozen section of your local grocery (or, even better, if you live close to a pizzeria, pop on over and ask for a pound!).
who13.com

What’s Cooking: fast and filling fall salads

Nutritionist and Personal Trainer Stacy Mitchell shares how to make a fast and filling fall salad. It’s a colorful boost of nutrition! You need fiber, healthy fat, and wow factor extras. Read her blog about it on dailydietitian.com.
