Macerich reported third quarter results which we consider very positive and pointing to a recovery from the Covid pandemic impact. We recommended shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC) in an article written in July, saying that shares could potentially double from the prices at which shares were trading. Since then, shares have returned almost 21%, almost three times the market's returns. We also recently published an article comparing high-end shopping mall REITs, including Macerich, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCPK:UNBLF), Klépierre (OTCPK:KLPEF), and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG).

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO