Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season continues with a large slate of Sunday afternoon games. Perhaps the best matchup of the day has the Cleveland Browns visiting the Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns came into this season as a trendy pick for a Super Bowl Berth. A slew of injuries and the lack of development of quarterback Baker Mayfield have derailed those expectations. Mayfield has thrown just six touchdown passes in seven games. The Browns have lost faith in the former #1 overall pick, as Mayfield has thrown progressively fewer passes per game in each year he’s been in the league. Mayfield is now little more than a decent game manager - a far cry from the star quarterback the Browns thought they were drafting in 2018. The result has been a Browns offense that leans heavily on the run game and struggles to score. The Browns have scored 17 or fewer points in four of their last five games. It’s tough to win in the NFL that way.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO