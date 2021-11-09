Here's how to watch Holiday Steals & Deals with Jill Martin

As someone who practically eats, sleeps, and breathes all things beauty on a 24/7 basis, one would think I'd have major fatigue when it comes to A) stocking up on beauty products for myself or B) buying gifts for my beauty-loving friends and family members. Plot twist: that couldn't be further from the truth. Since it's basically my job to know every brand and product launch like the back of my hand, I love buying and recommending the crème de la crème of what's happening in the beauty market, and, not surprisingly, Sephora is always at the epicenter of the excitement. I shop at Sephora all year round but whenever their annual Holiday Savings Event hits, my shopping fever reaches epic proportions. (Not only is it the best time to purchase and re-stock everything on my own wishlist, but it's also the most strategic time money-wise to finish every last bit of my holiday shopping!) And, hallelujah, it's finally here!

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO