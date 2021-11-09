Celeb-Developed Customizable Masks

Get one set of earbuds for any activity when you have the V-MODA Hexamove Pro modular earbuds. They have a modular design for a comfortable, secure fit. In fact, they come with sports fins, ear hooks, and fittings to give you a customized fit. What’s more, these earbuds play vibrant music thanks to their 6 mm diaphragm drivers. They give you that heart-thumping bass and more. Then, the V-MODA app’s EQ tool develops the ideal sound signature for any sort of audio. Even better, you can switch out the decorative shields to create a new look, with extra Silver and Bronze sets. Moreover, with their IPX5 rating, you can wear the Hexamove Pro earbuds during workouts and in the rain. Furthermore, you get 6 hours of playback on a single charge and another 18 hours from the charging case. Finally, with smart controls and Bluetooth 5.0, these earbuds are easy to own.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO