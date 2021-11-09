Celeb-Developed Customizable Masks

German automobile manufacturer Porsche has unveiled the 2022 Panamera Platinum Edition, a new package that introduces a range of standard features and exclusive stylings. A few notable upgrades include 21-inch Exclusive Design Wheels in a Satin Platinum finish, LED Matrix Design headlights with Porsche Dynamic Lighting System, high gloss window trim, black sports tailpipes, and newly designed taillights. As for the interior, the Panamera Platinum comes equipped with black brushed aluminum trim, brushed aluminum door sill guards, 14-way comfort seats, soft close doors, front and rear heated seats, and a Bose surround sound speaker system.
Comments / 0