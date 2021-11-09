AMC popcorn will be sold in stores

While going to the movie theater is a beloved experience for many movie lovers, others are only attracted to the theater due to the snacks that come with the visit. Most items purchased at movie theater concession stands can be purchased just about anywhere food is sold, however it just never tastes quite as good as it does at the movie theater. The greatest example of this is movie theater popcorn, and luckily for those that prefer watching movies at home, AMC recently announced they will soon be able to get movie theater popcorn without even going to the theater.

