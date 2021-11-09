AMC popcorn will be sold in stores

This year, the king lost his crown to Wendy. We're talking, of course, about Burger King and its longtime competitor, Wendy's. In the midst of this summer's fast-food renaissance, Wendy's usurped Burger King as the nation's second-biggest burger joint, despite operating thousands of fewer storefronts. While the two brands have a history of competing for the number two fast-food spot, this transition of power marked a definitive victory for Wendy's. And, it turns out, the pigtailed chain was just getting started.
