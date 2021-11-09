CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lance Bass learns he’s related to Britney Spears

TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaying a game of genealogy trivia with...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Britney Spears Shares Rare Photos With Sons Jayden and Sean at Museum Outing

Britney Spears is enjoying time with sons Jayden James, 15, and Sean Preston, 16, as she marks what could be the end of her 13-year conservatorship. The "Toxic" singer, 39, took her teenage sons, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline, to the immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Los Angeles, sharing a photo with the two in a since-deleted post she captioned, "Me and my boys last night," alongside three kiss emojis. Although Spears' post has since been deleted, you can see it here from PEOPLE.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Britney Spears' Halloween Costume Totally Confuses Fans

Britney Spears is turning Halloween into a murder mystery — and fans are a little confused. The pop star shared a spooky story with her followers on Instagram Monday, posting photos of herself handcuffed in a pink negligee and covered in fake blood and bruises. The "Toxic" singer went on to weave a narrative in the caption, beginning, "5:45 ... she arrived ... the doorman said she came home alone !!! She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink ... took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor ... it remains a mystery."
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Britney Spears's mom requests $663K in attorneys fees as the singer blasts her for being behind the conservatorship

Lynne Spears says her legal team played a pivotal role in helping to #FreeBritney. In a new filing in Britney Spears's conservatorship case, obtained by Yahoo Entertainment, the singer's mother says she was the one who got the ball rolling, in 2019, to oust the star's dad, Jamie Spears, as conservator. Now, Lynne wants the court to OK the conservatorship paying her over $660,000 in legal fees. The new filing comes at the same time that Britney, 39, posted then deleted scathing comments about Lynne this week.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Bass
Person
Britney Spears
HuffingtonPost

Britney Spears Warns Family What To Fear If She Does An Interview

Britney Spears issued a warning to family members complicit in her conservatorship in a new Instagram post on Friday. “Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview!!!” the pop star wrote in a lengthy caption detailing her excitement, fears and confusion about the possible end of the highly restrictive legal arrangement she’s been under since 2008 when she was hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Wants A Big ‘Traditional Wedding’ With An Unlimited Budget To Marry Sam Asghari

The ‘Toxic’ singer has huge plans for her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari, and it seems like Britney Spears wants to go all out to celebrate her love!. Love is in the air! Britney Spears reportedly has high hopes for when she ties the knot with her fiancé Sam Asghari. The 39-year-old popstar isn’t concerned about the price tag, when she eventually weds the 27-year-old personal trainer! A source close to the situation revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what the singer is hoping for when Sam eventually becomes her husband.
RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Britney Spears and Her Fiancé Pose in ‘Free Britney’ T-Shirts Before Critical Court Date

Britney Spears is facing one of her biggest court dates Friday, and the evening before she sent a clear message to fans who have supported the legal battle to end her conservatorship. Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari took to Instagram with a video of the couple in matching t-shirts reading “#FreeBritney: It’s a human rights movement,” dancing, laughing and pointing at the message, all to the soundtrack of her song “Work Bitch.” The t-shirt is a nod to the fan movement that she has thanked in the past for supporting her legal battles. The post came hours before a Nov. 12 court date...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genealogy#Ancestry Com
WWLP

Britney Spears conservatorship ends

At a hearing in Los Angeles Friday, a judge will decide whether to terminate the conservatorship that has controlled the pop superstar Britney Spears' life and money for nearly 14 years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Britney Spears' Former Manager Denies Bugging Singer's Bedroom

Britney Spears' former business manager is finally giving her side of the bedroom bugging gate. Under her conservatorship, several members of Spears' team have alleged that her management had several recording devices placed in Spears' bedroom to monitor her conversations and activities. Now, a former business manager alleges she had nothing to do bugging the star's bedroom, or controlling her medical treatment.
CELEBRITIES
nowdecatur.com

Quickies: Lance Bass & Amy Winehouse!

LANCE BASS IS RELATED TO BRITNEY SPEARS?: Former *NSYNC member Lance Bass has learned that he's reportedly a distance relative of Britney Spears. During an appearance on the latest episode of Ancestry's 2 Lies & a Leaf, he said, “Look, I wanted to be related to the queen of England but now I’m related to the Queen of Pop.” The show says that Britney is Lance's sixth cousin once removed. He continued, “That is so crazy, though, because I feel like she’s my little sister. And this whole time she’s been my little cousin.” Lance later added, “This means so much to me. She is like family to me. So, the fact that we are blood-related is amazing.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Terminated After 13 Years, Finally Giving Freedom to Pop Star

Britney Spears’ conservatorship has been terminated after 13 years, a California court has determined. “The court finds and determines that the conservatorship of the person and the Estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” Judge Brenda Penny ruled on Friday afternoon. The Nov. 12 hearing was brief and ran smoothly as all parties consented to termination. The pop star was not present at the hearing. The singer’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, began speaking to the judge by reading from his client’s testimony that she delivered back in June, stating that her wish is for the conservatorship to end without evaluation. “The record...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vulture

Everything That Has Happened Since Britney Spears’s Pivotal Testimony

On Friday, Britney Spears and her legal team will appear in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom and demand that a judge set her free from an overbearing and highly restrictive conservatorship that has governed every move of her life since 2008. No one is opposing her request. Her court-appointed temporary conservator Jodi Montgomery, a California-licensed professional fiduciary, said that ending the conservatorship was in Britney’s best interest. Spears’s mother Lynne agreed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vulture

Britney Spears’s Attorney Calls Out Jamie, TriStar for Further Investigation

Britney Spears’s attorney, Mat Rosengart, made clear that despite his victory today freeing his client from the “corrupted” conservatorship, he still had unanswered questions about his client’s father and her former management team. Rosengart said outside the Los Angeles courthouse that he believes that an investigation into the practices during...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

Judge dissolves Britney Spears guardianship

A Los Angeles judge Friday terminated the controversial guardianship that has controlled pop star Britney Spears' life for the past 13 years, handing back her freedom along with control of a multi-million-dollar estate. Supporters organized a "Termination Rally" Friday, with a "Freedom Party" to follow across town in West Hollywood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

What's next for Britney? Check Instagram

After nearly 14 years living under a strict conservatorship she deemed abusive and exploitative, Britney Spears is free. And now that a California court has lifted the controversial legal arrangement barring one of the world's best-selling pop stars from managing her own life and finances, many fans are asking what's next. Speculation abounds -- Kids? Travel? Suing her family? -- but the answer is elusive, particularly given the guarded lifestyle Spears was legally bound to during more than a decade that saw her largely governed by her father, Jamie. The magnetic superstar, who turns 40 on December 2, has not given an interview in years, rarely makes public appearances and last performed in October 2018.
MUSIC
AceShowbiz

Ed Sheeran Used to Think He Was Gay Over Britney Spears Obsession

Speaking about the time he questioned his sexuality, the 'Perfect' hitmaker acknowledges in a new podcast interview that he has a definite feminine side. AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran thought he was gay during his childhood. The pop star has revealed he used to question his sexuality because he loved musicals and songs by Britney Spears.
MUSIC
d1softballnews.com

Britney Spears, wedding with Sam Asghari / “Donatella Versace’s wedding dress”

In September Britney Spears announced the wedding with Sam Asghari: “They are deeply moved by the support, dedication and love that people have expressed towards themBrandon Cohen, Asghari’s manager said, a People, adding that the engagement ring was made by New York jeweler Roman Malayev. Now the American pop star is ready to choose her wedding dress. On her Instagram profile, Spears revealed that she is about to marry Asghari she will wear a dress designed for her by Donatella Versace: “No, this is not my wedding dress. Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak”She wrote, posting a series of shots with a pink princess dress. Recall that the Versace fashion house was sold for about two billion dollars to the American Michael Kors, but Donatella remained the creative director.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

This Is Andy Cohen's Favorite Real Housewives Moment Ever

Since The Real Housewives premiered in 2006, there have been many, many unforgettable moments from across the franchises. The new book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It by entertainment journalist Dave Quinn, takes a closer look at all things Real Housewives.
TV SHOWS
Page Six

Jamie Lynn Spears posts rare pics of daughter, 13, dressed up for school dance

Jamie Lynn Spears took to social media on Sunday to share rare photos of her 13-year-old daughter, Maddie, dressed up for her first school dance. “HOCO 2021,” the “Sweet Magnolias” actress, 30, wrote alongside photos of her eldest child wearing a bright green dress while posing with friends, family and her date for the night — even though she strategically shielded Maddie’s face in the pics.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy