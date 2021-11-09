CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dateline’ podcast set to debut

TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Nov. 16, “Dateline” will debut all six episodes will...

www.today.com

NBC News

DATELINE NBC TO DEBUT KEITH MORRISON’S ALL-NEW PODCAST SERIES, THE THING ABOUT HELEN & OLGA

All Six Episodes to be Released on Tuesday, November 16. Series Part of ‘The Thing About’ Franchise, Following Dateline’s #1 Podcast ‘The Thing About Pam’. November 9, 2021 – Dateline NBC will debut all six episodes of Keith Morrison’s new original podcast, The Thing About Helen & Olga, Tuesday, November 16, marking the first time listeners will be able to binge a Dateline podcast on its launch day.
TV SERIES
Awful Announcing

Michelle Beadle joins The Athletic for podcast network; What Did I Miss? debuts next week

In October we wrote about Michelle Beadle joining select Spurs broadcasts this year, marking a return to the world of NBA media for the longtime NBA Countdown host. Today Beadle announced another new venture: launching a podcast (and podcast network) in partnership with The Athletic. Beadle’s flagship show, What Did I Miss?, debuts on Monday, November 15th, with episodes out 3x per week.
NBA
iclarified.com

Apple Debuts Original True Crime Podcast 'Hooked'

Apple debuts an original nine-part true crime podcast today, entitled 'Hooked'. The podcast explores the true story of Tony Hathaway, whose addiction to legally prescribed opioids led him to spiral from a top engineer to becoming one of the most prolific bank robbers in American history. Hosted by journalist and...
TECHNOLOGY
respect-mag.com

Spotify Debuts New Podcast Series, “Spotify: Mic Check” With Rising Star, Julia Wolf

Spotify debuted its brand-new podcast series, “Spotify: Mic Check” – a series aimed at connecting listeners and fans globally in unique ways. Featuring intimate conversations with musicians and podcast creators from around the world, the show will include exclusive recordings and personal stories in their own words. Upcoming guests on the podcast include Kendra Pierre Louis and Alex Blumberg of the “How To Save A Planet” podcast along with several other notable names. You can listen to the debut episode here.
MUSIC
SFGate

Audible Sets Slate of Six Comedy Podcasts With Will Forte, Bob Odenkirk, Gillian Jacobs and More (Podcast News Roundup)

In today’s podcast news roundup, Audible punches the laugh-track with six upcoming scripted comedy shows; Nas and Minya “Miss Info” Oh are hosting a talk show about hip-hop on Spotify; former ESPN sportscaster Michelle Beadle set to premiere her sports and pop-culture podcast with The Athletic; and more. PROGRAMMING. Amazon’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Friday Ratings: ABC Is King Of The Night With ‘Shark Tank’ And ’20/20′

It was a Friday night filled with sharing the ratings wealth among the networks. A three-way tie atop the demo wars on the night saw ABC’s Shark Tank and newsmag 20/20 both score an 0.5, with the WWE Friday Night SmackDown on Fox also coming in with an 0.5, the latter a momentum-builder for next weekend’s Survivor’s Series pay-per-view event. At ABC, Shark Tank’s Episode 6 was highlighted by a company advising on pre-nuptial agreements. ABC’s 20/20 kept the ball moving with the story of a true crime writer who helped free a woman wrongly accused of her son’s death. Meanwhile, the CBS...
TV SHOWS
imdb.com

Hallie Jackson Set to Debut New Streaming NBC News Program

Hallie Jackson will double the amount of time she spends anchoring each weekday, while dividing those duties between cable outlet MSNBC and the streaming hub NBC News Now. Jackson, a senior Washington correspondent who has been with NBC News since 2014, will launch “Hallie Jackson Now,” a new hour-long program on NBC News Now that starts Monday, November 15, at 5 p.m. eastern. “I’m a reporter at my core and we’re especially excited to showcase the incredible work that my friends and colleagues across the network are doing, and to pull back the curtain to show our audience what it.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

HBO Max Debuts ‘And Just Like That’ Teaser Trailer and Release Date

“And Just Like That,” the HBO Max revival of “Sex and the City,” is set to debut with its first two episodes on Dec. 9. The following eight episodes of the 10-episode season will then release one at a time on subsequent Thursdays. “And Just Like That” follows a new chapter in the lives of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they continue to navigate complicated New York City lives, love and careers — now in their 50s. The series, which is still in production in New York, also stars Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker,...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Chris Daughtry's Daughter Hannah Dies Suddenly at 25, Singer Postpones Tour

Chris Daughtry postponed his upcoming tour after the sudden death of his daughter, Hannah. The 25-year-old was found dead in her Nashville home Friday, police told PEOPLE. The former American Idol contestant, 41, was scheduled to perform in Atlantic City, New Jersey Friday night and in Silver Spring, Maryland on Saturday, according to his website.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Dancing With The Stars Is ‘Probably’ Losing A Longtime Pro After Season 30

Spoilers ahead for the November 7 episode of Dancing with the Stars!. Dancing with the Stars has been around for 30 seasons now, meaning that there have been plenty of pros that danced on the series. One in particular that has been on the show for a long time is Val Chmerkovskiy. He first appeared in Season 2 in 2006 and started competing with a partner in Season 13 in 2011. However, Season 30 is probably his last.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: A Major Character Is Returning Soon, Here’s When

A good show gets fans invested in their characters and after a while, sometimes the characters even begin to feel like family. That’s why fans don’t always take kindly to cast changes. Just ask the “NCIS” showrunners who are still facing a mob with fiery pitchforks after the exit of the fan’s beloved Gibbs. Of course, that’s not the only show that draws in a dedicated and opinionated fan base. “Chicago Fire” fans have often found themselves in the same boat.
CHICAGO, IL
Floor8

Vanessa Hudgens shakes her booty during press day with Alexandra Shipp

Vanessa Hudgens, 32 shakes her booty during press day with Alexandra Shipp, 30. The former High School Musical star - who enjoyed a romantic getaway with boyfriend, Cole Tucker over the weekend - was back to work this Wednesday with pal and co-star Alexandra promoting their new Netflix movie, Tick, Tick... Boom! But between meeting with the press it seems the young actresses found ways to keep themselves entertained.
CELEBRITIES
soapsindepth.com

Roxanne Hart Joins the Cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS

A familiar face is coming to Genoa City when actress Roxanne Hart joins the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS in the recurring role of Kim Dunaway. First reported by Soap Opera Digest, she is scheduled to make her first appearance in the episode airing on Thursday, Nov. 18, and is said to hold the key to a mystery that unfolds in Genoa City.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Season 10: Julian Valentine Update, Where Is He Now?

Tonight’s episode of My 600-Lb. Life Season 10 features Julian Valentine and his beautiful wife Irma. Julian weighs in at 830-Lbs. Dr. Now admits that Julian might have the largest BMI they’ve ever featured on the show. How does Julian Valentine fair on his journey with Dr. Now? Is there a life update on how Julian Valentine and his wife Irma are doing now? Keep reading, we’ve got all the details.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco Appearing On Another Iconic Sitcom

An iconic sitcom has added The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco to its all-star cast. Aside from starring in sitcoms, Cuoco is gearing up for Season 2 of The Flight Attendant on HBO Max, where she pulls double-duty as star and executive producer. However, fans will be excited to learn Cuoco will be making an appearance during the 11th season of Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm, sharing the news with her followers on social media. Season 11 premiered on Sunday, October 24th, along with other HBO hit shows such as Succession and the final season of Insecure.
TV & VIDEOS

