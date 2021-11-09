CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowen Yang of ‘Saturday Night Live’ featured in People magazine

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a “Morning After Saturday Night Live” photo shoot...

ComicBook

Former Saturday Night Live Cast Member Makes Unexpected Appearance

The 47th season of Saturday Night Live premiered last month, and last night's episode saw Succession's Kieran Culkin hosting. Throughout the years, SNL episodes have featured a lot of fun surprises, and the newest episode was no exception. Not only did Dionne Warwick stop by last night, but the episode also saw a surprise appearance by Tracy Morgan. Morgan is best known for playing Tracy Jordan on 30 Rock, but he was also an SNL cast member from 1996 to 2003. The comedian last appeared on SNL in 2019, and this week he returned for a men's restroom confessional sketch.
mymixfm.com

Taylor Swift to perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ next week

Leave it to Taylor Swift to line up an appearance on Saturday Night Live on the 13th of the month. The singer, whose lucky number is 13, is releasing Red (Taylor’s Version) on Friday, November 12, and she’ll perform on the NBC show the next day. She’s only serving as the musical guest this time around, although she did pull double duty — hosting and performing — in 2009.
hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie To Make Her "Saturday Night Live" Debut This Month

No matter what your opinion is on Saweetie, you can't deny that she's a hustler. She's ascended to the heights of pop culture without releasing a full-length EP. The Bay Area rapper has still landed deals with everyone from Crocs to McDonald's, simply off of the strength of her brand.
Bowen Yang
FanSided

Saturday Night Live adds to its November host lineup

Saturday Night Live announced two more hosts scheduled to take the stage in Studio 8H this month. All three hosts this month will be making their SNL debuts. Fans already knew that Succession star Kieran Culkin is set to host this week on November 6. It comes 30 years after his older brother Macaulay Culkin hosted.
cartermatt.com

Is Kate McKinnon leaving Saturday Night Live? Where is she at?

Is Kate McKinnon leaving Saturday Night Live for good? If not, where in the world is she now that we’re so many weeks into the season? We know that this question has been out there; luckily, we are able to hand down some sort of answer within. The good news,...
FanSided

Who’s hosting Saturday Night Live tonight, October 6?

After a brief break, Saturday Night Live returns tonight with a brand new episode. So who will host the latest episode of SNL season 47?. Last we saw SNL, fan-favorite alum Jason Sudeikis came home to Studio 8H to host for the first time. The Ted Lasso star brought back some of his signature characters, including the Devil and Vance, the “What Up with That?” backup dancer. It was the best episode of the young season, and it set the standard for future hosts.
Collider

Bowen Yang, Harvey Fierstein Join Billy Eichner’s Rom-Com ‘Bros’

Bros have joined Billy Eichner’s romantic comedy of the same name. Variety reports that Harvey Fierstein and Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang have joined the cast of the upcoming film, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Luke Macfarlane, Symone, Miss Lawrence, Guillermo Diaz, TS Madison, and Eichner himself. Planned for...
thesagonline.com

Saturday Night Live, Sunday Night or Later: Episode 5

“This isn’t my first time being here. I was on an episode of SNL back when my brother Mack hosted thirty years ago almost to the day. I was nine years old and I got to be in three sketches, two of which are non-problematic!”. –Kieran Culkin, 11/8/21. The theme...
NME

Watch Ed Sheeran perform ‘Overpass Graffiti’ and ‘Shivers’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Newly recovered from a “pretty gnarly” bout of COVID-19, Ed Sheeran appeared on this week’s Saturday Night Live to perform two songs from his latest album, ‘=’. For a short period of time, it was unclear if Sheeran would actually make it to the SNL stage – his latest appearance on the series was announced on October 24, but it was only a few hours later that he confirmed he’d tested positive for COVID-19. Any worries were quashed on November 3, however, when Sheeran was given the greenlight to end his quarantine.
Vulture

Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang Might Let Taylor Swift Perform in New SNL Promo

Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang have already proved they have what it takes to be pop stars in their Cut for Time: Costco Meeting Sketch for Saturday Night Live. But will they make their official musical debut on SNL this weekend? In a new promo with this week’s host Jonathan Majors, Bryant and Yang jokingly announce that they’ll be performing songs from their “unreleased record” with Taylor Swift, the actual musical guest, chiming in that she’s performing as well, but only if there’s time after Bryant and Yang. They also play “Word at a Time” to reveal the message, “Hi I’m Jonathan Majors, and I’m hosting SNL this week with musical guest Taylor Swift.” The quartet cheer as they successfully nail the game in only seven takes, ending in Majors and Swift chest-bumping and Yang and Bryant rejoicing. This Saturday will mark Majors’s first time hosting SNL and Swift’s fifth appearance on the late-night sketch show.
cartermatt.com

Saturday Night Live cold open: Aaron Rodgers, played by Pete Davidson

There were a lot of different options for what this week’s Saturday Night Live cold open could be, and yet, Aaron Rodgers felt like the inevitable choice. How could they not? It was arguably one of the biggest stories out there of the past few days, mostly because it wasn’t just about an athlete not taking the vaccine. Instead, it was about him steering his fans / the media in one direction when in reality, he was going a completely separate way.
ComicBook

Marvel Stars Simu Liu and Jonathan Majors to Host Saturday Night Live

Marvel stars Simu Liu and Jonathan Majors have both been announced as hosts of Saturday Night Live this November. Jonathan Majors (who plays Marvel Cinematic Universe Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man 3) will host SNL on November 13th, with Taylor Swift as the musical guest. Meanwhile, Simu Liu (who stars as the titular character in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) will host SNL the following week, November 20th, with rap star Saweetie as the musical guest.
NJ.com

Taylor Swift on ‘Saturday Night Live’: Free live stream, how to watch online without cable

“Saturday Night Live,” or “SNL,” will be hosted by Jonathan Majors, with musical guest Taylor Swift, on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 11:30 p.m. The historic sketch series, now entering season 47, was created by Lorne Michaels with an all-star cast featuring Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Melissa Villaseñor, Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson, and Aidy Bryant, among others.
