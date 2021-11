The events taking place in Final Fantasy XIV right now were kind of predicated on the belief that the game’s next expansion would be released in just a few days, but that is no longer the case with the expansion getting delayed two weeks. So what happens to the various ongoing events? For that matter, what does this mean for the game’s Halloween event, which was already delayed? Fear not; the official site has all of the answers you need.

