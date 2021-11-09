SEAL Team - Episode 5.07 - What's Past Is Prologue - Press Release

As you prepare for SEAL Team season 5 episode 4 on CBS tomorrow night, there’s clearly a lot to unravel on both a personal and professional level. So where do things begin? It starts with Jason Hayes back home. In the first sneak peek below from “Need to Know,” you can see Jason’s daughter Emma open up about a big potential change in her life: She wants to move in with her new boyfriend! This would be a huge step forward for her but ultimately, it’s not something that Jason wants to see happen. He may not think that she’s ready while she’s still in school, and he doesn’t seem all that keen to listen to what she’s saying.

