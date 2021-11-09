CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEAL Team - Episode 5.07 - What's Past Is Prologue - Press Release

Cover picture for the articleBravo returns to Afghanistan to continue the fight against the Taliban, and the...

TVLine

SEAL Team Recap: Final CBS Episode Delivers Quite an Emotional Gut Punch Ahead of Move to Paramount+

This Sunday on SEAL Team — in the military drama’s final CBS airing before moving exclusively to Paramount+, and the launch of a three-part arc — Bravo braved a brewing, new war zone, where they dealt with cagey, new decision-makers. But first, before the boys and Lisa got the call to spin up, there was much personal drama to navigate. Clay and Stella were grabbing a coffee and planning their baby announcement strategy (sorry, Mark Zuckerberg!) when who walks by but Ash, whom Clay hasn’t heard from in about two years (since their faltered father/son TBI issue team-up). After Clay and...
Outsider.com

‘SEAL Team’: Full Recap, Season 5, Episode 4

“SEAL Team” found itself suddenly bound for Africa as a sudden mission sends the team overseas on Sunday night. This episode, Outsiders, was the series’ final one on CBS. Future episodes are on Paramount+. Let’s take a look with some help from TV Line. In “Need to Know,” the intel...
TVLine

SEAL Team's Move to Paramount+ Features Wild Train Ride, Cussing [Spoiler] — But What About Mandy?

The following contains spoilers from Season 5, Episode 5 of SEAL Team, which now exclusively streams new episodes on Paramount+. SEAL Team on Monday kicked off its exclusive Paramount+ existence with a first-of-its-kind interdiction, a well-earned expletive (or three), and much wonderment about former colleague Mandy’s current situation. (Click here to get a “free month” of Paramount+ code for veterans.) Coming out of Part 1 of this SGS arc (which aired on the CBS channel!), Jason and Ray had just clocked a snapshot of Mandy taped to the wall of the terrorists’ found command center. Jason kept the discovery to himself, though,...
spoilertv.com

The Blacklist - Episode 9.05 - Benjamin T. Okara - Press Release

11/18/2021 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Dembe’s position as an FBI agent causes complications for Red as the Task Force handles a case involving military technology. Cooper and Park each find their personal lives increasingly complicated. TV-14.
cartermatt.com

SEAL Team season 5 episode 7 spoilers: The return to Afghanistan

Season 5 episode 7 will be airing this weekend on Paramount+, and we have a feeling that things are going to be emotional here. It’s hard for them not to be when you think about the subject matter being addressed here. Afghanistan has been at the center of headlines for...
TVLine

SEAL Team Recap: Three-Parter Ends With Confirmation of Mandy's Fate

This Sunday, as what is now Paramount+’s SEAL Team concluded its three-part SGS/West Africa arc, Jason made a questionable call in the name of locating Mandy — but was it too little, too late? Picking up where the military drama’s first exclusively Paramount+ episode ended, Bravo (plus GB strap Remington) found their two vehicles bathed in fire from a flurry of molotov cocktails. But rather then try to flee the vehicles and be sitting ducks in the alley, Jason ordered everyone to drive ahead, for a vehicular breach of the target location. Once inside, they made their way up the stairs...
cartermatt.com

SEAL Team season 5 episode 4 sneak peek: Jason’s family drama

As you prepare for SEAL Team season 5 episode 4 on CBS tomorrow night, there’s clearly a lot to unravel on both a personal and professional level. So where do things begin? It starts with Jason Hayes back home. In the first sneak peek below from “Need to Know,” you can see Jason’s daughter Emma open up about a big potential change in her life: She wants to move in with her new boyfriend! This would be a huge step forward for her but ultimately, it’s not something that Jason wants to see happen. He may not think that she’s ready while she’s still in school, and he doesn’t seem all that keen to listen to what she’s saying.
Outsider.com

How to Watch ‘SEAL Team’s First Episodes on Paramount Plus for Free

“Seal Team” has come under a lot of scrutiny lately from fans for their move to streaming platform Paramount+. Some fans are okay with it, as they already have Paramount+. But a lot are not willing to shell out the extra money for yet another streaming service. Which is understandable; there are already so many we have to subscribe to just to watch anything that’s not cable, and one more could be the breaking point.
spoilertv.com

FBI: International - Episode 1.06 - The Secrets She Knows - Promo + Press Release

THE TEAM INVESTIGATES THE SUDDEN DISAPPEARANCE OF A U.S. INTELLIGENCE NEGOTIATOR AFTER HER PARIS APARTMENT IS FOUND COVERED IN HER BLOOD, ON “FBI: INTERNATIONAL,” TUESDAY, NOV. 9. “The Secrets She Knows” – After a U.S. intelligence negotiator goes missing and her ransacked Paris apartment is discovered to be covered in...
cartermatt.com

SEAL Team season 5 episode 6 spoilers: Escaping the fire, finding Mandy

Following today’s big premiere on Paramount+, doesn’t it make a whole lot of sense to want more SEAL Team news? Season 5 episode 6, entitled “Man on Fire,” is going to be the first episode to air in the show’s new Sunday spot exclusively on the aforementioned streaming service. It also has a lot to resolve.
