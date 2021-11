After a night of drinking adult beverages, you need some food. However, it's now 3 or 4 o'clock in the morning and there are no places that are still open to serve you food. You could make food when you get home, but do you really have the capacity for that? No, probably not. That's why we need a 24-hour pizza vending machine in East Lansing.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO