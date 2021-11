The air at Apple Park, in Cupertino, Calif., is so fresh, you'd think Apple made it. Here, in a ring-shaped building around which one can walk in an infinite loop, is the heart of the world's communications, the maker of people's tools for modern life (the iPhone alone surpassed a billion active devices earlier this year). Before the low-key Tim Cook, then a VP at Compaq, joined the company in 1998, he met with Apple CEO Steve Jobs. Jobs said to him, "I want to change the world." Cook, as so many of us have since, signed up.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO