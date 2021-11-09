CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddie Hearn expects Fury-Joshua hype to ramp up again if both win next fights

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
Sport

Promoter Eddie Hearn expects the hype around a Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua super-fight to ramp up again should both win their next bouts.

Joshua has a rematch against Oleksandr Usyk scheduled for the spring after losing his WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles in September.

Fury, after his victory over Deontay Wilder, is set to face Dillian Whyte with his fellow Brit looking like his next mandatory challenger.

“Dillian Whyte now looks like he will fight Tyson Fury, AJ faces Usyk and then I expect the winner to fight the winner for the undisputed (title),” Hearn told the PA news agency.

Eddie Hearn is Anthony Joshua’s promoter (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

“It could be Dillian Whyte against AJ, it could be Fury against AJ, it could be Usyk against Fury. Who knows?

“The hype will always be there and anything can happen, especially in the heavyweight division.”

On how soon a super-fight could be set up, Hearn added: “It is really only about money and timing.

“AJ was taking care of all his mandatory defences and ended up losing one of those because he wanted to fight for the undisputed championship.

“We will see if those belts remain in place: it’s a tough fight for Tyson Fury against Dillian Whyte, AJ has to beat Usyk and then it is going to be really interesting who comes out on top.”

Hearn was speaking at a press conference ahead of Derek Chisora’s December 18 Manchester Arena rematch with Joseph Parker, whose ambitions to regain a world title could yet put him in the firing line of Joshua.

“Chisora is kind of past that stage of ‘What happens for Derek next?’,” said Hearn.

“Joseph Parker wants to win the world heavyweight title again. If he can win this fight he is going to be knocking on the door.

“For him certainly victory against Chisora would put his name in the hat as a worthy challenger for those belts.”

BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury’s next fight could be decided by WBC’s ruling next week

By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury will learn next week whether he must defend his WBC heavyweight title against interim champion Dillian Whyte when the sanctioning body decides on the canceled fight between Dillian and Otto Wallin. Dmitry Salita, the promoter for Wallin (22-1, 14 KOs), wants the fight with Whyte...
The Independent

‘It’s hard to split those guys’: Eddie Hearn gives prediction for Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

Eddie Hearn has explained how he thinks a fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk would play out, should the heavyweights engage in a unification bout.Fury retained his WBC title by stopping Deontay Wilder last month to end the pair’s rivalry, just weeks after Usyk outpointed Joshua to win the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts.Joshua, who is promoted by Hearn, has triggered a rematch clause to face Usyk again next year, with that contest expected to play out in spring. But if Joshua is to come up short against the undefeated Ukrainian once more, a unification fight between...
Boxing Scene

Eddie Hearn Backs Canelo To Stop Caleb Plant in Nine Rounds

Promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom has given his prediction for Saturday’s undisputed super middleweight title clash between Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Caleb Plant. Canelo puts his WBA ’super’, WBC and WBO belts on the line against Plant, who holds the IBF title, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn slams Ryan Garcia, says he lacks dedication

By Dan Ambrose: Promoter Eddie Hearn has joined in with Canelo Alvarez in criticizing lightweight contender Ryan Garcia for his lack of dedication to the sport. Hearn says the undefeated 23-year-old ‘King Ry’ is out of place training at the same gym as Canelo with coach Eddy Reynoso because they expect fighters to be dedicated to improving, and working hard.
Boxing Scene

Hearn Backs Fury To Beat Usyk - But He's Confident Joshua Will Beat Both

Eddie Hearn, promoter for heavyweight contender Anthony Joshua, believes Tyson Fury would beat Oleksandr Usyk - if the two unbeaten champions ever met in the ring. Back in September, Usyk outboxed Joshua over twelve rounds to capture the IBF, WBA, IBO, WBO heavyweight titles. And the following month, Fury retained...
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn talks Canelo Alvarez options for next fight

By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn says he’s going to give Canelo Alvarez several options for him to choose from for his next fight in the first quarter of 2022. If Hearn gets his way, he’d like to see Canelo fight one of these guys:. Gennadiy Golovkin. Dimitry Bivol. John Ryder.
The Independent

Eddie Hearn explains why Anthony Joshua needs to ‘change his environment’

Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua needs a “new environment” ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.Joshua fell to defeat at the hands of Usyk in September but the British star triggered the rematch clause in their contract. The pair are expected to fight in the spring and rumours have been swirling about whether Joshua will ditch long-time trainer Rob McCracken.Hearn insists Joshua’s wasn’t looking for a new coach on his recent trip to the US but was instead learning about how they do things in America.He told DAZN: “I believe he needs to change his environment. Everyone keeps saying to...
The Independent

Eddie Hearn jokes he could come out of retirement after Jake Paul and Tommy Fury fight

Eddie Hearn has joked that he will have to come out of retirement and fight Jake Paul if the YouTuber-turned-boxer defeats Tommy Fury next month. Paul has fought four times as a professional boxer, most recently defeating former UFC champion Tyron Woodley via split decision in August. Fury, the younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson, is the first actual boxer Paul will have faced. Fury has fought seven times professionally and is undefeated, however, those bouts have all come against a low calibre of opponent. The pair will fight on 18 December in Tampa, Florida, with Fury a...
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn asks will Mikey Garcia fight again?

By Dan Ambrose: Promoter Eddie Hearn questions whether Mikey Garcia will ever fight again after his shocking defeat at the hands of Sandor Martin last month in their main event clash on DAZN on October 16th at the Chukchansi Park in Fresno, California. This was supposed to be a statement...
The Independent

Anthony Joshua is ‘angry’ and wants to ‘bash up’ Oleksandr Usyk in rematch, says Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua wants to “bash up” Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch this coming spring, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn.Joshua was well beaten by Usyk in their September fight, losing his heavyweight world titles in the process, and knows that victory in the rematch is crucial or else he faces a long road back to the top. The 32-year-old has been doing some soul-searching in America, meeting a series of potential new trainers as looks to revitalise his career, and his promoter believes this new, “angry” Joshua is desperate to atone for his previous defeat.“Everything I hear from him tells...
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury in no hurry to fight Dillian Whyte

By William Lloyd: Tyson Fury isn’t in a big rush to confirm a fight against interim WBC heavyweight champion Dillian’ The Body Snatcher’ Whyte for early 2022. Fury’s co-promoter Frank Warren says it’ll be Tyson that decides what he wants to do for his next fight. As of now, he’s not in a hurry to fight Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs).
thaboxingvoice.com

"He wants to make sure his preparation is 💯" Eddie Hearn on Usyk 🆚 AJ 2🏆🥊, Crawford 🆚 Porter 🏆🥊

Eddie Hearn talks about Kid Galahad’s first World title defense against Kiko Martinez, gives us the latest on Anthony Joshua V Usyk and gives us his thoughts on Crawford V Porter. Join this channel to get access to perks:. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcKT39KR_e3ZliHe4cyC06A/join. One Free Month of Dazn On TBV. http://bit.ly/ThaBoxingVoicexDAZN. https://www.patreon.com/Thaboxingvoice. BUY...
