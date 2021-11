Kentucky played its Friday night home opener without the help of Jacob Toppin and CJ Fredrick who were sidelined with injuries. Toppin’s absence came only days after the junior forward played 23 minutes against Duke earlier in the week. John Calipari said Toppin was bothered by “a different part of his shoulder,” the same shoulder that kept him out of the Blue-White game and Kentucky’s first exhibition. Calipari said Toppin will undergo an MRI on Saturday to determine the severity of the injury.

BASKETBALL ・ 12 HOURS AGO