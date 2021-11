Moveit introduced the MotoTank, a motorized tank mover that moves 120-, 250- and 330-gallon horizontal tanks and 420-gallon uprights. It takes one minute to hook up or disconnect the tank mover to the tank, and a direct drive feature provides maximum efficiencies, says the company. The product is designed without hydraulics or gearboxes to avoid lower powertrain efficiency and higher costs. Brake, throttle and speed controls make this unit easy to operate, says the company. The tank mover folds to 34 in. wide and 40 in. long, and includes a cargo hook for loading with a crane. It operates with two speeds forward and one speed in reverse. Moveit also offers a propane tank inverter for 420-gallon uprights.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO