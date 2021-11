Iconic Valley restaurant Casa Vega celebrated its 65th anniversary this week, and now the casual LA Mexican restaurant in Sherman Oaks is opening up the party to the rest of the city. On Monday, November 15 owner Christy Vega will be rolling back prices to 1956 levels on the restaurant’s most popular combo plate, serving up the dish for just $1.98 during lunch hours from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The menu item, known as combo numero uno, comes with choices between different enchiladas, tacos, or tamales grouped together on a plate. Happy anniversary to the LA legends.

