CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Foo Fighters to Star in Horror Comedy Film ‘Studio 666’

By A.D. Amorosi
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25C2Fe_0crGBo2j00

Foo Fighters will give their fans goosebumps of the cinematic kind in February, when the horror comedy “Studio 666,” starring the band, hits theaters.

The film, which is released in the U.S. on Friday, February 25, 2022, was directed by BJ McDonnell (of 2019’s “Slayer: The Repentless Killogy” fame), from a story by Foo frontman Dave Grohl, with a screenplay by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes. “Studio 666” was acquired by Open Road Films Acquires for worldwide rights, and produced by Roswell Films’ and Therapy Studios’ John Ramsay and James A. Rota.

All six Foos – Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee – will act as both executive producers and stars of “Studio 666,” with fellow thespians Whitney Cummings (“Roseanne” show runner), Leslie Grossman (“American Horror Story”), Will Forte (“MacGruber”), Jenna Ortega (the upcoming “Wednesday”) and Jeff Garlin (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”).

“After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… A full-length feature horror comedy film,” said Grohl in a press release. “Like most things Foo, ‘Studio 666’ began with a far-fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible. Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album, ‘Medicine at Midnight’ (told you that place was haunted!), we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favorite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that fucking ROCKS. And now, with the help of Tom Ortenberg and the team at Open Road Films, we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best kept secret for two years. Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn. ‘Studio 666’ will fuck you up.”

Open Road Films’ founding CEO Ortenberg adds, “The Foos bring their comedic chemistry and the musical talent we all love to the big screen in this hysterical horror film.”

The movie’s score comes courtesy of drummer Roy Mayorga (Stone Sour, Ministry), who revealed on Instagram that the theme song was written by John Carpenter.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Roy Mayorga (@roymayorgaofficial)

In Grohl’s story (and Buhler/Hughes’ screenplay), the Foos move into an San Fernando Valley mansion “steeped in grisly rock and roll history” to record 2021’s “Medicine at Midnight.” Once in the haunted house, Grohl and the Foos find themselves grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.

Before you can scream out the title of 1978’s “Kiss Meets the Phantom of the Park,” director O’Donnell does it for you by invoking the name of that camp classic. “‘Studio 666; is a perfect combination of all things I love,” says the director. “Rock, horror, and comedy all tied together in a very thrilling motion picture. I am so excited to have teamed up with the Foo Fighters to create an old school ‘band’ movie. It’s been years since we’ve seen something like The Beatles ‘Help!,’ the Monkees ‘Head’ or ‘Kiss Meets the Phantom of the Park.’ Take that 60’s/70’s old-school band film fun, mix it with horror and “Studio 666” is born! I am so ecstatic for audiences of film and music to come together and enjoy our film.”

You can add the announcement of “Studio 666” to Foo Fighters already crowded schedule for autumn. While the band was just inducted into Cleveland’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Paul McCartney on October 30, Grohl recently published his autobiography, “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,” on October 5.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Paramount Delays Latest ‘Transformers,’ ‘Star Trek’ Movies

Paramount has announced its upcoming “Transformers” and “Star Trek” films have been delayed. “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” a prequel in the sci-fi action franchise, has moved back a year. It was originally scheduled for June 24, 2022 and will now open on the big screen on June 9, 2023.  The still-untitled “Star Trek” movie was supposed to premiere on June 9, 2023, but it was delayed to Dec. 22, 2023 to accommodate the shift for “Transformers.” The next “Transformers” chapter is currently scheduled to hit theaters on the same day as an untitled Sony-Marvel blockbuster. “Star Trek” is opening alongside Disney’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Saban Films Buys Thriller ‘So Cold The River’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has acquired North American and South African rights to “So Cold The River,” a new thriller from Paul Shoulberg. The deal, which was forged with UK-based distribution and sales company Blue Finch Films, also includes rights to distribute the film in Australia and New Zealand rights via Saban’s partners at Defiant Screen Entertainment. Shoulberg, best known for “The Good Catholic,” also wrote the script, an adaptation of the novel by Michael Koryta (“Those Who Wish Me Dead”). The film stars Bethany Joy Lenz (“One Tree Hill,” “Dexter”) as a documentary filmmaker who soon realizes her subject isn’t who...
MOVIES
Variety

Watch the Beatles Create ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’ in New ‘Get Back’ Trailer

Peter Jackson’s reinterpretation of the film footage that became the Beatles’ swan-song film “Let It Be” has had a long road, even since it was first revealed a couple of years ago — first it was an Apple feature film for 2020, then it became a six-hour docuseries on Disney+ airing this coming Thanksgiving, and that’s on top of the 50-plus years that the footage has been sitting on shelves. (He speaks about it briefly in this preview clip released from “60 Minutes” Friday morning.) Jackson, whose prior project was “They Shall Not Grow Old,” involving meticulously restored century-old World War...
MOVIES
KOOL 96.5

Paul McCartney Inducts Foo Fighters Into the Rock Hall

Paul McCartney inducted the Foo Fighters into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame tonight at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. "I was just saying to them in the dressing room, 'This is it. You’re here in Cleveland, and tonight you’re going to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It’s not just any hall of fame, it’s the fucking Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!'"
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenna Ortega
Person
Nate Mendel
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Chris Shiflett
Person
Leslie Grossman
Person
Roy Mayorga
Person
Jeff Garlin
Person
Whitney Cummings
1029thebuzz.com

Foo Fighters Announce New Horror Flick as ‘Hilarious Gore That F-king Rocks’

Foo Fighters just announced a new horror-comedy called Studio 666, which Rolling Stone describes as “a horror-comedy that tells the story of what happens when the rock giants find themselves recording in a mansion plagued by supernatural forces.”. Dave Grohl continued with:. “After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous...
ROCK MUSIC
vanyaland.com

Whoa, Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters made a horror movie

It’s old hat at this point to use the “so what did YOU do during your quarantine?” gag, because you probably already did a lot of good stuff and grew, and of course a moderately famous person within Hollywood would make a movie anyway during a period of strife. But every once in a while, you hear something so astounding, so ridiculous, so… unexpected, that you just feel like you have to pull it back out. That piece of news comes to us this Monday from Deadline, who report that Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters spent a chunk of their time during the pandemic making a horror movie. It’s called Studio 666, was directed by BJ McDonnell (who previously directed both Hatchet 3 and a fucking Slayer movie), and it has already secured theatrical distribution.
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

Foo Fighters' Next Project Could Be A Real Horror Show

Dave Grohl is attempting to scare up interest in his newest project: a horror comedy starring himself and the other Foo Fighters. Grohl announced Monday that the new scare flick, “Studio 666,” is set to be released in theaters on Feb. 25. The film, which is based on a story...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Comedy Film#Supernatural Horror#Open Road Films Acquires#Roswell Films#Therapy Studios#Macgruber
Variety

Marlee Matlin Says Her Film ‘CODA’ ‘Has Ignited a Fire’ About Authentic Casting

“CODA” may be the most radical Oscar contender this year. Writer-director Sian Heder tells Variety, “We told a simple story about family dynamics. I was trying to portray a complicated family that felt real.” She’s right: The structure is straightforward and the story is indeed simple, about a hearing daughter from a deaf family who wants to pursue her own career. But the film is revolutionary because it centers on a deaf family. Has any other film in Hollywood history offered such insights into the daily lives of deaf people? Most films ignore them; if a film does depict a deaf person, they’re...
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Chris Daughtry's Daughter Hannah Dies Suddenly at 25, Singer Postpones Tour

Chris Daughtry postponed his upcoming tour after the sudden death of his daughter, Hannah. The 25-year-old was found dead in her Nashville home Friday, police told PEOPLE. The former American Idol contestant, 41, was scheduled to perform in Atlantic City, New Jersey Friday night and in Silver Spring, Maryland on Saturday, according to his website.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Pharrell Williams shares rare family photo with wife Helen and son Rocket

Pharrell Williams is enjoying some quality time with his family. Over the weekend, the Grammy Award winning producer shared a rare family photo with his wife, Helen Lasichanh, and their 12-year-old son, Rocket Ayer. In his Instagram caption, Williams wrote, “Lotus Enzymes,” referring to a popular ingredient in his skincare line Humanrace. The family and a group of their friends are currently vacationing in Egypt.
RELATIONSHIPS
AceShowbiz

Kanye West Spotted With Model Vinetria After Saying He Wants to Get Back Together With Kim

The 'Donda' artist is said to have been 'hooking up with' the 22-year-old model for a while amid his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's romance rumors with Pete Davidson. AceShowbiz - Kanye West seemingly doesn't find it hard to move on from his failed marriage to Kim Kardashian despite his claims showing otherwise. After recently saying that he wanted to get back together with his estranged wife, the rapper is now rumored seeing a much younger model, Vinetria.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

38K+
Followers
42K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy