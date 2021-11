The first official concept art for Darth Vader in the upcoming Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi has surfaced. According to CBR, behind-the-scenes footage of the upcoming Disney Plus series was shared to YouTube briefly before being pulled, but the eagle-eyed fans at Star Wars Stuff were able to capture and share some screenshots of concept art that was shown. In them, you can see what appears to be a rematch between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader on Mustafar, as well as a couple shots of Vader looking at a hologram on an elaborate throne. Check 'em out:

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO