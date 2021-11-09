CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italian glam pop band accuses Eurovision stars Måneskin of copying their 70s look

By Angela Giuffrida in Rome
The Guardian
 3 days ago
A woman on bass guitar, a man on his knees singing into a microphone and another man playing lead guitar on stage with fans reaching towards them Photograph: Adela Loconte/REX/Shutterstock

An Italian glam pop band formed in 1970 has accused Måneskin of “copying our look” after the Eurovision song contest winners wore glittery costumes depicting the American flag during their opening act at a Rolling Stones concert in Las Vegas.

Ivano Michetti, the guitarist with I Cugini di Campagna (Country Cousins), said Måneskin were “looking for visibility” in trying to imitate their look and encouraged the band to “be more original”.

Måneskin are enjoying phenomenal success since the band’s show-stopping performance of Zitti e Buoni at the Eurovision song contest in May.

The quartet from Rome were jubilant after their performance at the Rolling Stones concert on Saturday night, posting a photo on social media with Mick Jagger, who in turn shared a photo with the group on his Twitter account alongside the message: “Great night with @thisismankesin”.

But it didn’t go down well with I Cugini di Campagna, a band formed in Rome and known for their eccentric look.

Michetti said he was unable to relax after a gig in Naples on Sunday night as messages from fans about Måneskin’s outfits came flooding in.

“I went to see what it was all about and, in effect, Måneskin were dressed as we were in the 1970s,” Michetti told La Stampa. “We chose that look to celebrate America. The stars and stripes of the flag made clear that even if we were very romantic, there was a touch of soft rock in our DNA, similar to that of the Eagles.”

Outraged, the band shared a photo taken of their frontman , Nick Luciani, donning a sparkly outfit in the colours of the American flag and compared it with the one Måneskin lead singer, Damiano David, wore during his performance.

Nick Luciani posted pictures comparing him to Måneskin frontman on Instagram

“Måneskin performed in the USA, before the Rolling Stones, IMITATING the clothes of I Cugini di Campagna,” the band wrote in a message accompanying the photos across their social media accounts. “STOP COPYING OUR CLOTHES.”

They then challenged Måneskin in a later post, encouraging the band to “do something better, like we did with your Zitti e Buoni”, while sharing their cover version of the song.

Måneskin have been approached by the Guardian for comment.

The band supported the Rolling Stones at the end of their month-long tour of the US, which included a performance of two of their songs on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The band, which has had three hits in the UK’s top 40 and has been praised by everyone from Iggy Pop to Simon Le Bon, also performed triumphant concerts in New York and Los Angeles.

I Cugini di Campagna were successful in the 1970s and early 1980s with songs including Anima Mia. They disappeared by the late 80s before re-emerging with a new line-up in 1997.

Michetti said Måneskin needed to “grow musically” while criticising their choice of performing a cover song at the Rolling Stones event.

Italians reacted to I Cugini di Campagna’s post with a mix of amusement and incredulity. “They can say what they like,” said Michetti. “This year we’re celebrating 50 years since Anima Mia and the Cousins have existed since 1970. Soon we’ll do our own maxi-tour of the USA.”

• This article was amended on 10 November 2021 to show Måneskin as having three, rather than two, hits in the UK top 40 singles chart.

#Eurovision#The Band#Glam#Italian#American#Rolling Stones#Eagles
The Guardian

