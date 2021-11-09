What's it like to win (and lose) a rivalry game?

The scene was indelible, delirium on one side and haunting on the other.

What unfolded in Doyt L. Perry Stadium on Oct. 12, 2019 will be talked about for decades.

Bowling Green 20, Toledo 7. Not only did it end a nine-game win streak, UT’s longest in the Battle of I-75, it was perhaps the biggest upset, as the 27-point-underdog Falcons triumphed when it was least expected.

“It honestly was a terrible feeling,” Toledo safety Tycen Anderson said. “It was a feeling no one had felt around here for a long time. To be that first class to have the streak get broken on, I’ll never forget that feeling when the clock hit zero. I’ll never forget the fans storming the field. I’ll never forget how excited their players were. It’s a great feeling when you win, and it’s the worst feeling when you lose.”

Rivalries are one of the ingredients that make college football a delicious spectacle. Coaches are fired for losing too frequently to their rivals. Anonymous players became legends for making clutch plays in rivalry games. In northwest Ohio, the Toledo-BGSU game divides households.

“It means more to the communities and the institutions than a random Saturday game,” Toledo coach Jason Candle said.

It doesn’t take newcomers at UT very long to figure out that the BGSU game has added significance. Candle, who’s been an assistant or head coach at Toledo for 13 seasons, brings in former players to discuss the rivalry. Signs are placed throughout the Larimer Athletic Complex emphasizing the importance of the game and Toledo’s dislike of all things orange and brown.

Those same feelings for midnight blue and gold permeate 27 miles to the south. Scot Loeffler, a former Michigan quarterback, is well-versed in rivalries. He didn’t need an introduction to the Battle of I-75 after BGSU hired him because Loeffler watched the teams growing up in northeast Ohio.

“If you’re an Ohio, Midwest guy, it’s a very important game,” he said. “It’s been a great rivalry, fun to watch, exciting. I’m very grateful to be a part of it. It’s bragging rights for 365 days a year. Most of the time there’s such great respect with the game. Those great rivalries, you win some, you lose some. Obviously, you’re training year-round to try and win, for sure. I’ve been on the winning side of a lot of them, [and the] losing side of them. They hurt a little bit more [when you lose], and a little bit sweeter when you win.”

Candle was asked a similar question about the game’s stature and what it means to win and lose, providing an almost verbatim answer about bragging rights and losses hurting more than wins.

“You always take the losses a little bit harder than you enjoy the wins,” Candle said. “This is about bragging rights in your own backyard for a calendar year. We’ve been fortunate to be on the winning end more than the losing end. There’s a sense of relief more than anything.”

The preparation and mindset aimed at BGSU begin when the previous season ends. Coaches — at least publicly — try to treat every game the same. No matter the opponent, whether it’s Norfolk State, Notre Dame, Ball State, or Bowling Green, Candle says they all count as one win or loss.

But there undoubtedly is a difference. Only one of those teams elicits a visceral reaction from the UT fan base. And Candle does acknowledge that the Battle of I-75 trophy sits in the middle of the Toledo locker room, so he can’t downplay the game and treat BGSU as just another team.

Some games matter more. Some wins feel better. Some losses linger. For the past year, the Falcons have seethed about last season’s 38-3 loss at Toledo, which is why the Rockets want to inflict more pain in 2021.

“Playing in this rivalry means a lot for this team and for the entire community,” UT senior center Bryce Harris said. “Being a freshman, I was aware of that from Day 1. Toledo does a good job elevating the importance and trying to keep that trophy in our locker room. There’s a lot of pride, and it’s talked about throughout the community. If someone talks to me at a store or a restaurant, they always talk about that rivalry. We hold our head high when we win.”

And when the Rockets lose, the wait between games is excruciating, a year-long torture chamber of second-guessing and discontent.

On Wednesday, Toledo will return to the site of their lowest low in recent memory, attempting to leave Doyt L. Perry Stadium with happy thoughts.

“To win, it’s just a good feeling,” Anderson said. “It makes you feel good for 365 days or whenever you have an opportunity to play them again.”