CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

What's it like to win (and lose) a rivalry game?

By By Kyle Rowland / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TDgjf_0crG9tF500

The scene was indelible, delirium on one side and haunting on the other.

What unfolded in Doyt L. Perry Stadium on Oct. 12, 2019 will be talked about for decades.

Bowling Green 20, Toledo 7. Not only did it end a nine-game win streak, UT’s longest in the Battle of I-75, it was perhaps the biggest upset, as the 27-point-underdog Falcons triumphed when it was least expected.

“It honestly was a terrible feeling,” Toledo safety Tycen Anderson said. “It was a feeling no one had felt around here for a long time. To be that first class to have the streak get broken on, I’ll never forget that feeling when the clock hit zero. I’ll never forget the fans storming the field. I’ll never forget how excited their players were. It’s a great feeling when you win, and it’s the worst feeling when you lose.”

Rivalries are one of the ingredients that make college football a delicious spectacle. Coaches are fired for losing too frequently to their rivals. Anonymous players became legends for making clutch plays in rivalry games. In northwest Ohio, the Toledo-BGSU game divides households.

“It means more to the communities and the institutions than a random Saturday game,” Toledo coach Jason Candle said.

It doesn’t take newcomers at UT very long to figure out that the BGSU game has added significance. Candle, who’s been an assistant or head coach at Toledo for 13 seasons, brings in former players to discuss the rivalry. Signs are placed throughout the Larimer Athletic Complex emphasizing the importance of the game and Toledo’s dislike of all things orange and brown.

Those same feelings for midnight blue and gold permeate 27 miles to the south. Scot Loeffler, a former Michigan quarterback, is well-versed in rivalries. He didn’t need an introduction to the Battle of I-75 after BGSU hired him because Loeffler watched the teams growing up in northeast Ohio.

“If you’re an Ohio, Midwest guy, it’s a very important game,” he said. “It’s been a great rivalry, fun to watch, exciting. I’m very grateful to be a part of it. It’s bragging rights for 365 days a year. Most of the time there’s such great respect with the game. Those great rivalries, you win some, you lose some. Obviously, you’re training year-round to try and win, for sure. I’ve been on the winning side of a lot of them, [and the] losing side of them. They hurt a little bit more [when you lose], and a little bit sweeter when you win.”

Candle was asked a similar question about the game’s stature and what it means to win and lose, providing an almost verbatim answer about bragging rights and losses hurting more than wins.

“You always take the losses a little bit harder than you enjoy the wins,” Candle said. “This is about bragging rights in your own backyard for a calendar year. We’ve been fortunate to be on the winning end more than the losing end. There’s a sense of relief more than anything.”

The preparation and mindset aimed at BGSU begin when the previous season ends. Coaches — at least publicly — try to treat every game the same. No matter the opponent, whether it’s Norfolk State, Notre Dame, Ball State, or Bowling Green, Candle says they all count as one win or loss.

But there undoubtedly is a difference. Only one of those teams elicits a visceral reaction from the UT fan base. And Candle does acknowledge that the Battle of I-75 trophy sits in the middle of the Toledo locker room, so he can’t downplay the game and treat BGSU as just another team.

Some games matter more. Some wins feel better. Some losses linger. For the past year, the Falcons have seethed about last season’s 38-3 loss at Toledo, which is why the Rockets want to inflict more pain in 2021.

“Playing in this rivalry means a lot for this team and for the entire community,” UT senior center Bryce Harris said. “Being a freshman, I was aware of that from Day 1. Toledo does a good job elevating the importance and trying to keep that trophy in our locker room. There’s a lot of pride, and it’s talked about throughout the community. If someone talks to me at a store or a restaurant, they always talk about that rivalry. We hold our head high when we win.”

And when the Rockets lose, the wait between games is excruciating, a year-long torture chamber of second-guessing and discontent.

On Wednesday, Toledo will return to the site of their lowest low in recent memory, attempting to leave Doyt L. Perry Stadium with happy thoughts.

“To win, it’s just a good feeling,” Anderson said. “It makes you feel good for 365 days or whenever you have an opportunity to play them again.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Blade

BGSU women's soccer falls in first round to Michigan

ANN ARBOR — The Bowling Green women’s soccer team saw its season come to an end in a 3-0 loss to host Michigan in a first-round NCAA tournament contest Friday. The No. 2-seeded Wolverines (16-3-3) will meet Sunday’s Harvard-Wake Forest winner in the second round on Nov. 19 at a time and place to be determined.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Blade

3 things we learned about Toledo football against Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN — Toledo put together its most complete performance of the season Wednesday, and it happened in a game the Rockets want to win more than any other. UT’s authoritative 49-17 victory showed off its offensive prowess and a dominant defense. The game got close for a few lackadaisical minutes in the second quarter, only for Toledo to score three touchdowns in the final minutes of the first half to erase all doubt about which team was going to win.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Toledo, OH
City
Bowling Green, OH
Toledo, OH
College Sports
State
Ohio State
Toledo, OH
Sports
Toledo, OH
Football
The Blade

Swankler stepping up as Bowling Green hockey prepares for Minnesota State

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green State University hockey is clicking early, and it is doing so ahead of its toughest matchup of the young 2021-22 season. The Falcons are 5-1-2 overall and are 3-1-0 in Central Collegiate Hockey Association play. BGSU swept new CCHA member St. Thomas this past weekend at the Slater Family Ice Arena, which served as a solid litmus test for head coach Ty Eigner’s team.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Blade

Bowling Green no-shows in Battle of I-75 loss to Toledo

BOWLING GREEN — This is not the outing Scot Loeffler or any member of his team could have envisioned. Bowling Green State University took down Toledo in a complete effort the last time the Battle of I-75 was played at Doyt Perry Stadium. The Falcons’ win in 2019 was considered by Loeffler as a “stepping stone” and, at the time, “might be one of our favorite wins” under his regime. At that time, the scales of northwest Ohio’s favorite college sports rivalry were thrown out of balance, and the weight of BGSU briefly countered that of the mighty UT.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Candle
Person
Scot Loeffler
The Blade

Port Clinton avenges Week 3 loss, tops Sandusky Perkins 19-14 to advance to regional final

SANDUSKY — Week 3 wasn’t necessarily on the mind of Port Clinton head coach Beau Carmon. At least not in the final moments of Friday’s Division IV regional semifinal. Carmon’s Redskins got some revenge for its only loss of the season, doing so by forcing five turnovers and turning to its senior running back for the game-winning score in defeating Sandusky Perkins 19-14 at Strobel Field at Cedar Point Stadium.
PORT CLINTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Bowling#Ball State#Rivalries#American Football#Ut#Bgsu
The Blade

Walleye drop second straight home game, fall 3-2 to Wheeling

The Toledo Walleye dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season as they fell 3-2 to the Wheeling Nailers on Friday night at the Huntington Center. The team looked out of sync throughout much of the contest and fell for the second straight game on home ice, moving to 5-3-0 on the young season.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Sylvania hall of fame adds team, 10 individuals

One championship team and 10 individual athletes were recently inducted into the Sylvania Schools athletic hall of fame. Joining the hall was the 1994 Southview girls cross country team , which won the Division I state championship. That Cougar team, coached by Ross Deye, was led at the state meet by Bethany Witmer, who placed eighth overall in 19 minutes and 36 seconds.
SYLVANIA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Blade

Walleye happy with hot start, team makeup

The new-look Toledo Walleye are already performing like the well-oiled machine of past teams, as they are off to a solid start to the 2021-22 campaign. The Walleye have a 5-2-0 record and they lead the ECHL in scoring with 35 goals in seven games (5.00 per contest).
NHL
The Blade

Owens volleyball set to take swing at another national title

The Owens Community College volleyball team is set to take a swing at a three-peat. Owens is the No. 2 seed in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III national tournament, which begins Thursday at the Rochester Regional Sports Center in Rochester, Minn. The Express will face the winner of No. 7 seed Raritan Valley and No. 10 seed Finger Lakes at 5 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
591K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy