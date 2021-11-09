CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

There’s Only One Way To Legally Honk Your Horn In Michigan

By Mark Frankhouse
100.5 The River
100.5 The River
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We're getting close to winter, so if you haven't had a need to honk your horn at someone, the dusk is gonna come off of those horns pretty soon. Winter driving in Michigan is always treacherous, and even in Kalamazoo it can get a bit crazy as well. That's why it's...

rivergrandrapids.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has the No. 1 Safest Small Town in America

There’s something simply comforting about a small town. Whenever traveling through Michigan, I see a ton of charming small towns that, at times, I’ve had the pleasure of visiting, which is always a treat. Small towns always feel safe, too. The crew at SafeWise.com has put together a list of...
MICHIGAN STATE
realtree.com

Deer Gores Michigan Woman

A Michigan woman suffered serious injuries after being attacked by a young buck last month. The deer, which wore an orange collar, attacked Patty Willis when she was checking on a chicken coop on her property in Au Gres Township. “He pushed me way back and I fell on my...
MICHIGAN STATE
WANE-TV

Southern Michigan marijuana dispensaries say more than half of customers are Hoosiers

COLDWATER, Mich. (WANE) — Heading up the interstate, drivers are most likely used to seeing signs for hotels, restaurants or insurance companies. But, since about two years ago, if you’re driving north past the Angola exit on Interstate 69, you’ll see a handful of billboards advertising marijuana dispensaries that are just over the state border in Michigan.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Cars
Kalamazoo, MI
Cars
Local
Michigan Government
City
Rochester Hills, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Posen, Michigan: Where The Earth Cracks Open Hundreds of Feet

There is a truly unique place in Michigan where you can see one of the finest examples of our planet doing amazing things. Mystery Valley, located in Posen in Presque Isle County is considered to be one of the most interesting karst valley areas with a swallow hole in Michigan. According to one visitor, the earthly phenomena was alleged to once be an attraction for someone to try and capitalize off of:
MICHIGAN STATE
ironcountyreporter.com

MCCA to issue refunds to Michigan drivers

LANSING — The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association, which sets and manages fees for personal injury protection, announced on Nov. 3 that it would side with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in her request to issue refunds to Michigan drivers. Two days prior, Whitmer had called for drivers to receive refunds, stating in a news release: “The over $5 billion surplus accumulated by the MCCA belongs to…
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan dispensary seeks Veterans for new weed delivery, pays up to $50K

WALLED LAKE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is launching a home delivery service and is now hiring 12 delivery drivers but is only seeking veterans of the military. Oakland County's first fully licensed medical and recreational marijuana dispensary is launching the new home delivery service on...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horn#Classic Cars#Honk#State Of Michigan
WWMT

Nonbinary option now available for Michigan licenses and IDs

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Starting Wednesday, Michigan residents who identify as nonbinary can designate it on their driver’s license or state identification card. People in Michigan will be able to select a nonbinary option — marked with an "X" — as the sex on their driver's licenses and state ID cards.
MICHIGAN STATE
progressivegrocer.com

Meijer Paves Way for Innovative Sustainability With New Michigan Project

Sustainability may involve a circular economy, but recycling plastic bags is a two-way street — or at least a parking lot — at a Meijer store in Michigan. Meijer and Dow recently collaborated to create a durable parking lot made with 12,500 pounds of post-consumer recycled plastic at a supercenter in Holland, Mich.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
100.5 The River

10 Jokes To Share At Your Michigan Deer Camp

A Michigan deer camp is not complete without laughs. If you are new to a deer camp this year, here are a few jokes you can use to share at camp. A couple of deer hunters were hunting deep in the woods. So deep they needed to hire a pilot to take them to deer camp. At the end of the hunt, the pilot returned and saw they shot six deer. The pilot said, "the plane won't carry six deer, you will have to leave two behind." The hunters told the pilot they got six deer on the plane last year. The pilot said, "ok, load them up." A few minutes into the flight the plane crashed into the forest. The hunters and pilot survived the crash. One of the hunters said, "Any idea where we are?" The second hunter replied, "yeah, right about where our plane went down last year."
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy