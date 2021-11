The 2021-22 college basketball season tipped off last night and was highlighted by the Duke-Kentucky matchup in Madison Square Garden, where the Blue Devils topped the Wildcats 79-71 in a highly contested battle between two blue bloods of the sport. Earlier today, DeShaun Tate, the host of Tate's Take podcast joined Wilson & Norfleet to tell you why the Blue Devils have the potential to be a national title contender, in what will be Coach K's final Duke squad. His reasoning for that is the play of freshmen Paolo Banchero and Trevor Keels saying: "It makes me feel like a national championship is on the way for Duke if I'm being. It just has that feel to it. It has that vibe. It has that energy"

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO