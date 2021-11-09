Should casuals laugh at Andrade to praise Canelo? Laughable facts and myths!

By Eóin Kennedy: After his emphatic knockout victory over Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight, Tyson Fury’s coach, Javan ‘Sugar Hill’ Steward, spoke repeatedly for his love of what he called “big-time boxing.” Fury’s destruction of Wilder certainly falls into the category of big-time boxing, as does Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s history clinching defeat of Caleb Plant in last Saturday night’s super-middleweight showdown for all four of the governing body’s world titles in Las Vegas, Nevada. But sometimes, after such gargantuan fights, there tends to be a little lull. A boxing hangover, so to speak. But boxing fans need not worry as there’s plenty of wonderful fights to feast their eyes on between here and the end of the month. Here’s a look ahead to some of the most interesting bouts on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

