Yungblud Working On First Short Film

By Music News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYungblud will release his first short film, titled Mars, inspired by his 2020 song of the same name. The scripted film is based on the story of a young fan Yungblud met on tour named Charlie Acaster who was having...

wfav951.com

Foo Fighers To Star In Horror Comedy Movie Next Year

Foo Fighters secretly filmed a movie called Studio 666 about "what happens when the legendary rock band rents an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their 10th album," according to Deadline. The movie is based on a story written by Dave Grohl. Studio 666 is set to open in more than 2000 theaters on February 25th.
MOVIES

