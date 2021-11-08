Yungblud Working On First Short Film

"I'm not trying to bother anybody." Netflix has debuted an official trailer for a film titled Lead Me Home, a 39-minute documentary short that first premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival. It's also playing at AFI Fest this month before hitting Netflix. Shot over the course of three years in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle, the film presents the epidemic of homelessness in America with a "show-don't-tell" approach, featuring candid testimonials from those who rest their heads in shelters, tent cities, and anywhere a night's sleep can be found. A poetic and dignified portrait of our culture's fraying edges and the people who inhabit them, Lead Me Home is filled with bracing humanity. By weaving individual stories with aerial vistas, time-lapse, and evocative details of contemporary urban life, it aims to spark a national conversation about the epic scale of this alarming & ever-growing problem. An important film that'll hopefully inspire real change.

