Some major banks are getting decisions about certain customer scams and reimbursement wrong in around eight in 10 cases seen by the ombudsman, according to Which?.A “reimbursement lottery” leaves many victims facing an uphill struggle to recover their money when they have been targeted by criminals, the consumer group said.Many banks have signed up to a voluntary reimbursement code on bank transfer scams, also known as authorised push payment fraud (APP), which instructs them to reimburse customers who are not at fault and provide them with adequate support.However, the number of new authorised fraud complaints – the vast majority of...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO