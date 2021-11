A fan-made petition to try and stop James Corden from being cast in the new film version of Wicked the musical has reached over 25,000 signatures. The description of the petition says: “James Corden in no way shape or form should be in or near the production of Wicked the movie.” Over the years James has firmly placed his finger in many musical pies and clearly people are getting sick of it. He’s had roles in Cats, The Prom and Cinderella, all three of which have been annihilated by critics and fans.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO