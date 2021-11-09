Dropkick Murphys Reveal 22-Date 2022 ‘St. Patrick’s Day’ Tour

St. Paul & The Broken Bones have announced a lengthy 30-date 2022 US tour to support their forthcoming album and ATO Records debut The Alien Coast, out January 28. The tour features some of the biggest headlining shows yet for the blazing Alabama 8-piece, including a performance at The Beacon Theatre in New York City on March 11. One of the great live bands to emerge over the past few years, St. Paul & The Broken Bones have toured the globe many times over, delivering a “potent live show that knocks audiences on their ass” (Esquire). Led by frontman Paul Janeway, SPATBB have opened for the Rolling Stones and shared the stage with Elton John, and their shows are perennial highlights of marquee music festivals including Coachella and Lollapalooza.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO