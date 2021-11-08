Shonda Rhimes Opens Up About Legacy Ending Grey’s

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy kicked off its eighteenth season this fall, making it the network’s longest-running show, with talks already underway for a Season 19. And given the show’s diverse cast and crew and shocking storylines, all thanks to the legendary Shonda Rhimes, it’s really a no-brainer why the beloved show is still on the air. But with each new season premiere, fans can’t help but wonder, “When is this show going to end?” In a Nov. 7 interview with Variety, Rhimes got very real about what the show means to her and when it will end. To be exact, Shonda Rhimes said she’s written about eight different versions of a Grey’s series finale. For a show with 18 seasons, I guess eight drafts isn’t too excessive considering how involved we are with the show and its characters.

