CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kentucky vs. Duke Prediction and Best Promo Code: Bet $1, Win $100 if Either Team Makes a 3-Pointer

By Donnavan Smoot
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Looking to make some easy money? This is the place for you. After Kansas and Michigan State kick off the college basketball season, Kentucky and Duke will close the primetime window with a top 10 matchup. This is the last time we’ll see Coach K open a season as the head...

fansided.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Wednesday’s Deion Sanders News

Over the weekend, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders missed yet another game for the Tigers due to health concerns. In late September, he underwent surgery to repair a foot injury that has plagued him for several years. According to a report from Football Scoop, Sanders “endured an extended hospitalization and complicated recovery.”
NFL
thefocus.news

Who is Warriors star Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend, Mychal Johnson?

The former No.1 overall pick has had a solid start to the season with the Golden State Warriors. But who is Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, and how many children do they have?. Canadian basketball star Andrew Wiggins in enjoying a real purple patch for the Golden State Warriors. Wiggins...
NBA
saturdaytradition.com

Coaching search: Report names B1G coach as target for LSU job

The expectation within college football circles is that coaching jobs will fly fast and furious this offseason. Nine programs have already announced a change—with 2 of those already finding their new guy. Arguably the biggest job on the market, LSU, is sitting and waiting for someone. The Tigers announced in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Keionte Scott, nation's top-ranked JUCO corner, names top five

Snow College's Keionte Scott has narrowed his growing list of options focus down to five schools. The nation's top-ranked junior college cornerback per 247Sports named a top five on Friday that included Tennessee, Oregon, Auburn, Miami and BYU. Scott will spend the upcoming weekend at Tennessee on an official visit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Kentucky State
The Spun

Recruiting Expert Has Telling Admission On Scott Frost

With their announcement on Monday, Nebraska made it clear Scott Frost will be back for the 2022 season. Beyond that though, there is uncertainty. Frost’s reworked contract reportedly lowered his buyout after next season. The Cornhusker leader also fired four assistant coaches this week, all on the offensive side of the ball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC coaching search: One name continues to lead pack for Trojans job

As USC continues its head coaching search, one name that keeps popping up is Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell. CBSSports.com college football analyst Dennis Dodd thinks the leadership at USC will pursue Fickell once the season is over. Here is why Dodd thinks Fickell is the right coach for the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College Football 2021: 3 teams that will be on upset alert in Week 11

A big College Football Playoff shakeup last week might be just a sample of what we’re in for the rest of the month. Here’s your Week 11 upset alert. Last week was fun, huh? A lot of close games caused the College Football Playoff committee to reevaluate a lot of what they thought, and a few upsets along the way caused some drastic changes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Bet#Pointer#Msg#The Blue Devils#The Wildcats Blue Devils#Betsided
New York Post

Braves vs. Astros prediction: Bet on high-scoring Game 3

The World Series shifts to Atlanta after the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves got a win apiece to start things off. Now, these high-powered offenses will get to hit against the opposition’s No. 3 starter. Ian Anderson gets the start for the Braves. He enters having allowed 4.3 walks per...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
lineups.com

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: NFL Week 8 Best Bets, Promos & More

Don’t forget to check out our Caesars Promo Code page! There are promos, sportsbook reviews, legal info, and much more. Use the Caesars Promo Code for a $5,000 Risk-Free Bet. Considering all the major sports are active right now, from the MLB World Series to the early NBA season, it’s an ideal time to sign up for the Caesars Sportsbook. Currently, you can take advantage of a Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code to get a $5,000 risk-free bet. All you need to do is sign up for the platform using the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code “LINEUPSRF”. After that, deposit some cash into your account and make your first bet up to $5,000. If the bet wins, all the better. If it doesn’t, you’ll get a free bet equal to your initial wager.
GAMBLING
elitesportsny.com

Barstool Sportsbook Has One of the Best Giants vs. Chiefs Betting Promos

The Giants and Chiefs will meet for an NFL Week 8 Monday Night Football matchup, and Barstool Sportsbook offers one of the absolute best ways to bet on the game. One of the best Giants vs. Chiefs betting promos is at Barstool Sportsbook. New players can grab a $1,000 risk-free first bet, several odds boosts, and other betting specials ahead of Monday Night Football.
NFL
milehighsports.com

The 3 Best WynnBet Promos This Week

There’s a stacked sports week ahead and the best WynnBet promos give tremendous value to new users who register for an account. WynnBet is offering a variety of signup promos to prospective bettors, which can be used on the action in the WynnBet app. Any bettor interested in legal online sports betting should strongly consider these options.
GAMBLING
FanSided

Giants vs Chiefs Prediction and Promo: Bet $1, Win $100 if Anyone Scores a TD

This is the easiest bet you’ll ever make and a guaranteed $100 winner. Don’t see that every day. The Chiefs host the Giants on Monday Night Football and if either team scores a TD in the game, you win $100. All you have to do is sign up for WynnBET using this link, make your first deposit of $20 or more and bet $1 on the Chiefs-Giants moneyline, spread or over/under and win a $100 free bet if a touchdown is scored in the game. That’s it. Free money.
GAMBLING
CBS Sports

Nets vs. Hawks odds, line, spread: 2021 NBA picks, Nov. 3 predictions, best bets from model on 106-71 roll

The Atlanta Hawks visit the Barclays Center to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. Both the Hawks and Nets are 4-3 this season, with the two teams set to compete as NBA Eastern Conference contenders in 2021-22. Trae Young (knee) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (back) are probable for the Hawks, with John Collins (foot) listed as questionable. Nicolas Claxton (illness) joins Kyrie Irving (not with team) as out for the Nets.
NBA
lineups.com

DraftKings Promo Code: Week 9 Colts vs Jets, Best Bets, Bonuses

Make sure to check out our DraftKings Promo Code page! We’ve got plenty of promos, sportsbook reviews, and more. Use a DraftKings Promo Code for $1,050 Completely Free. Now is the perfect time to get into sports betting. There’s plenty of NHL and NBA action every day, and the NFL and college football are well into their seasons. Additionally, you can use a DraftKings Promo Code for a major payday right now. Currently, if you take advantage of the DraftKings Promo Code, you can get $,010 completely free. Here’s what you need to do. Just click through this link to sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook. The platform gives you a 20% deposit match up to $1,000, plus a free $50 bet. So, if you deposit $5,000 into DraftKings, you can get $1,050 completely free. Not a bad way to start using DraftKings Sportsbook.
GAMBLING
FanSided

FanSided

181K+
Followers
372K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy