The U.S. dollar is now losing close to 1 percent of its value every 30 days, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data released on Wednesday. Currently, inflation of the U.S. dollar is at its highest level since 1990. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of the average monthly change in the price for goods and services paid by urban consumers, increased 0.9 percent last month, more than doubling September’s 0.4 percent increase.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO