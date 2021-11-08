CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Kirsten Dunst Talks Anger, Rehab for Depression

By Entertainment News
wfav951.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKirsten Dunst is opening up like never before about the demons she battled in her 20s. The 39-year-old tells The Sunday Times: “I feel like most people around 27,...

wfav951.com

Comments / 1

Vulture

The Power of the Dog Trailer: More Like the Power of Kirsten Dunst

“He’s just a man,” Kirsten Dunst whispers in the trailer for The Power of the Dog. “Only another man.” When Benedict Cumberbatch’s Phil Burbank, a cunning rancher more dangerous than he lets on, cruelly drives Dunst’s Rose and her son, Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee), to tears, she needs the comfort just as much. Enter his rich brother, George (Jesse Plemons, Dunst’s real-life pardner), who secretly marries the widow, unfortunately bringing Phil even closer. Set in 1925 Montana, the trailer suffocates with anxiety even on the open plains. Phil’s mind games start with whistling a tune he knows Rose can no longer play. (No, that’s not the Jurassic Park theme song he’s attempting to compose.) Then his mockery of Peter appears to turn to mentorship. But from the way Rose yells after them as they ride off, it seems her mother’s intuition is saying something else. Written and directed by Academy Award winner Jane Campion in her first feature film in more than a decade, the movie is adapted from Thomas Savage’s novel of the same name and marks Campion’s first time working with a lead who suffers from being a m-m-man. At least there’s Kirsten Dunst’s palpable female energy from years of working with Sofia Coppola. Watch The Power of the Dog in select theaters November 13 or on Netflix December 1, and manifest more firsts for it: an Oscar nomination for Dunst and a Best Director win for Campion.
MOVIES
Cleveland.com

Take a look inside Kirsten Dunst’s timeless Hollywood home

Kirsten Dunst and interior designer Jane Hallworth talk about how their design philosophies inform the pieces chosen to fill Kirsten’s home. Kirsten and Jane break down these special adornments, like a longboat model built by Kirsten’s grandfather and a door originally from Jackie Onassis’s apartment, and explain their significance to the space. Check out the complete home tour and see prior videos below.
HOME & GARDEN
arcamax.com

Kirsten Dunst too busy to marry

Kirsten Dunst hasn't had "time" to get married. The 39-year-old actress has been in a relationship with Jesse Plemons - the father of her sons Ennis, three, and James, six months - since 2015 and although she would tie the knot "tomorrow" if she could, the couple want to wait to have a big celebration with their loved ones.
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Kirsten Dunst Responds To Spider-Man: No Way Home Rumors

While comic book movies are everywhere, certain characters stand out as fan favorites. Spider-Man is definitely on this list, with Tom Holland currently playing Peter Parker in the MCU. We’re a month away from the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Kirsten Dunst recently responded to rumors about her returning as Mary Jane Watson.
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

Oscars: Kirsten Dunst is the Frontrunner to Win Best Supporting Actress

This is the fifth instalment in our evolving series of 2022 Oscar predictions. We’ve already tackled the Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best International Film categories. . Today, it’s Best Supporting Actress. The Best Supporting Actress category is all over the place this year. There are...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Rehab#The Sunday Times
hazard-herald.com

Kirsten Dunst says Sofia Coppola made her feel 'pretty'

Kirsten Dunst was made to feel "pretty" by Sofia Coppola. The 39-year-old actress admits that Sofia had a huge impact on her during her younger years, when she directed Kirsten in 'The Virgin Suicides'. The Hollywood star explained: "The fact that the coolest girl liked how I looked, that’s what...
CELEBRITIES
heroichollywood.com

Kirsten Dunst On Possible Return As Mary Jane Watson In New ‘Spider-Man’ Film

Kirsten Dunst shared her thoughts on possibly returning as Mary Jane Watson in a new Spider-Man movie. With a little over a month away from its release in theaters, Spider-Man: No Way Home remains the talk of the town for Marvel fans. Given the fact that the film is looking to explore the Multiverse thanks to the addition of Alfred Molina as Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx as Electro among other villains, fans are eager to see if Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will return as well. With the possibility of the two previous Peter Parkers returning, some have speculated that we will also be seeing Kirsten Dunst back as Mary Jane Watson.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Kirsten Dunst feels conflicted about childhood fame

Kirsten Dunst has mixed feelings about her childhood fame. The 39-year-old actress appeared in a cereal advert when she was just three years old - which led to a contract with Ford Modelling Agency - and Kirsten now looks back on her early success with contrasting emotions. The Hollywood star...
CELEBRITIES
Extra

Kirsten Dunst on Jesse Plemons Skipping ‘Power of the Dog’ Premiere

"Extra" chatted with Kirsten Dunst, who went solo at the Hollywood premiere of her movie ‘Power of the Dog’ at AFI Fest. Kirsten revealed why her co-star and fiancé Jesse Plemons wasn’t able to attend. She also opened up about how she got into character for ‘Power of the Dog,’ which hits theaters November 17 and Netflix December 1.
MOVIES
