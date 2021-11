The judge overseeing the Kyle Rittenhouse intentional homicide trial in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday morning asked for a “round of applause” in the courtroom to honor members of the military on Veterans Day. The very next witness — an expert called by the defense — indicated that he was the the only person in the room who had served in the armed forces.

