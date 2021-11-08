CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilary Duff Anticipates Backlash, Sharing She Is Not a ‘Child Abuser’

By Entertainment News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHilary Duff is here for her daughter’s new jewelry, and she doesn’t care what anyone else...

E! News

Hilary Duff Pierces 7-Month-Old Daughter's Ears: "Can't Wait for the Internet to Call Me a Child Abuser"

Watch: Hilary Duff Shares Son's Heartfelt Poem While Recovering From COVID-19 Hilary Duff has no time for mommy-shamers. In an Instagram Story post on Sunday, Nov. 7, the Younger star revealed that she had her 7-month-old daughter Mae James Bair's ears pierced and posted a picture of the baby girl rocking a pair of stud earrings. The actress, who previously came under fire for piercing her daughter Banks Violet Bair's ears at a young age, anticipated backlash for her decision and preemptively called out those who may judge her in the accompanying caption.
Popculture

'How I Met Your Father' Drops First Look at Hilary Duff and Cast in Character

Hilary Duff has shared photos from the set of How I Met Your Father before, but on Thursday, Disney released a special photo of Duff and the rest of the cast in character. They all smiled in front of the Brooklyn Bridge, but they weren't really in front of the iconic bridge. The photo is from a scene filmed at Industrial Light and Magic's new virtual production stage, The Infinity, at Disney's Burbank studios.
Footwear News

Hilary Duff Takes A Glam Plunge in Sequined Slit Gown and Platforms at Baby2Baby Gala

Hilary Duff took a glamorous risk for the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. The “How I Met Your Father” star arrived in a glam ensemble with daring twists. The actress hit the red carpet with pal Shay Mitchell, wearing a deep magenta gown covered in sequins. The style featured slightly puffed shoulders with long sleeves, as well as a deep neckline. However, the piece also included a sleek thigh-high slit, adding a sultry element to Duff’s look. The “Younger” star completed her ensemble with a silky black clutch, as well as numerous sparkling earrings. Fore footwear,...
imdb.com

Why We're Already Counting Down the Days Until Hilary Duff's How I Met Your Father

Well, this is sure to be one love story we don't want to miss. Since the How I Met Your Mother spin-off, How I Met Your Father, was announced in April, wE! have been anxiously awaiting the premiere of the highly anticipated Hulu series, starring Hilary Duff as Sophie, the Ted Mosby equivalent and hopeless romantic. Per the official show description, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father from the "near future," as the series is set in 2021. "Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options," the statement...
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
TVShowsAce

Jon Gosselin Reveals Collin, 17, Enlisted

Jon Gosselin gave an update on his son Collin during his recent appearance on The Dr. Oz Show. With the Gosselin family no longer on TV and fairly inactive on social media, fans often look for updates on how the children are doing. What future plans does Collin have? Jon admitted that his son had a few options for his future. But, he did make the decision to enlist.
