Chicago, IL

CPD Officers Sprayed With Chemical Irritant While Trying To Break Up Fight In East Garfield Park

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago Police officers were taken to the hospital Monday night, after they were sprayed with a chemical irritant while trying to break up a fight in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said officers responded to a call of a battery in the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue around 7:40 p.m., and when they arrived, they saw a large group of women fighting.

When officers started to break up the fight, three women started spraying a chemical substance into the crowd, and two officers suffered minor injuries when they spray hit their faces.

The officers were taken to the hospital for treatment, and have since been released.

One person who refused police orders to disperse was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor reckless conduct.

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

