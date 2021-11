When you’re car shopping, you’re usually looking for something that’s the right size for your needs, as well as suits your style and taste, all within your budget. When you think about how much that small SUV you’ve been eyeing will cost you, you might not think about its long-term costs. Not only do you pay upfront to buy a new car, but your SUV’s depreciation is a cost to consider. Whether you choose to sell your SUV or total it in an accident and get a check from insurance, your SUV depreciation is an important factor in car buying.

BUYING CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO