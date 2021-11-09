Trolling for grouper

Hey y'all. Gonna be spending the week of Thanksgiving on Upper Matecumbe Key, and will be kayaking/renting boats to fish a few days down there. Hoping to book a guide for some offshore pelagic stuff, but I was hoping to do some reef fishing on our own. I'm pretty experienced with offshore bottom fishing up by my home in SW Florida, including snapper fishing techniques pretty much identical to yellowtailing, but I'm a bit uncertain on where to actually fish while I'm down there. I know the main reef is just a few miles offshore, but what kinds of things should I be looking for once I'm there? Are there pieces of harder bottom or ledges under all the coral that are pretty obvious to see? Just trying to figure out how to pick out what looks good from what seems like a place with a ton of good-looking structure.

HOBBIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO