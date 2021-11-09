Volunteers needed for Piney Creek Trail clean up project

Friends of Peak Creek is calling for volunteers to a mulching party on Saturday, November 20 beginning at 1 PM for the Peak Creek Walkway shrub bed. Last May, FOPC purchased and planted 100 native shrubs as our contribution to the Downtown Restoration effort. It’s time to put the bed to bed! We’re calling for volunteers to help mulch the area for the winter. The mulch party will be on Saturday, November 20 at 1 PM. Please bring your own shovel, bucket and wheelbarrow if you have one. Gloves, masks and drinking water will be provided. The walkway is located at the top of the wall across the creek from the Municipal Building. Email info@friendsofpeakcreek.org for more information.

