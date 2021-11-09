CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Volunteers needed for Piney Creek Trail clean up project

By Gailyn Markham
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The city is looking for volunteers to help clean up the Piney Creek Trail System. This effort is being held in conjunction with the Stewards, City of...

ctnewsonline.com

Volunteers needed to set up Winfield Isle of Lights

The Winfield Isle of Lights board is preparing for the 29th year of lighting up Winfield’s Island Park over the holidays. The display is set to open Nov. 21 and stay open nightly from 6 to 10 p.m. Admission is free but donations are greatly appreciated. It will remain open nightly until Dec. 30.
WINFIELD, KS
The Gadsden Times

Gadsden to receive $255k for renovations to Black Creek Trails

The City of Gadsden is receiving $255,000 in Federal Recreational Trail funding for improvements on the Black Creek Trails.  Gov. Kay Ivey announced the grant — one of 14 awarded to Alabama trail projects — in a news release. The grants are funded through the Federal Highway Administration and are administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.  ...
GADSDEN, AL
pcpatriot.com

Friends of Peak Creek seeking volunteers for mulching party

Friends of Peak Creek is calling for volunteers to a mulching party on Saturday, November 20 beginning at 1 PM for the Peak Creek Walkway shrub bed. Last May, FOPC purchased and planted 100 native shrubs as our contribution to the Downtown Restoration effort. It’s time to put the bed to bed! We’re calling for volunteers to help mulch the area for the winter. The mulch party will be on Saturday, November 20 at 1 PM. Please bring your own shovel, bucket and wheelbarrow if you have one. Gloves, masks and drinking water will be provided. The walkway is located at the top of the wall across the creek from the Municipal Building. Email info@friendsofpeakcreek.org for more information.
ENVIRONMENT
whatsupnewp.com

Volunteers turn out to clean up Butts Hill Fort

On a chilly but bright Saturday morning at Butts Hill Fort, the sounds of tractors, stump grinders, and chain saws drowned out the rakes of the 30 volunteers who arrived to cleanup vegetative debris left in the wake of previous machine and volunteer clearing sessions. The walls of the historic, Revolutionary War fort are now visible from within the battlements.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Volunteers needed Nov. 17 to get ready for Parade of Lights: Someone new needed to take over Chamber’s Christmas Light project

With the annual Festival of Lights Parade just around the corner, it is time for volunteers to step up and help decorate the Glacier County Courthouse lawn for the big event. Volunteers are asked to meet at the courthouse in Cut Bank on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 9 a.m. Come prepared–wear work gloves and dress warm, urges Jeff Billman.
CUT BANK, MT
newjerseyhills.com

Volunteers clean up community garden in West Caldwell

WEST CALDWELL TWP. - Volunteers worked Saturday, Oct. 30 to clean up the community garden on Westville Avenue. Vincent Goodvin, Conlyn Keenan and Benjamin Almaliah, members of Boy Scouts Troop 6, and Sean Skilkus of Troop 9 helped by hauling away old fences and debris. James Haas, chairman of the...
WEST CALDWELL, NJ
whmi.com

Clean-Up Project In City Of Howell Canceled Due To Weather

Mother Nature has again forced the cancellation of an event that aims to help beautify an area near Downtown Howell. The City has been working to host a volunteer clean-up project in the right-of-way by the railroad tracks on the north side of town between the Howell Depot Museum and Barnard Street. The event had been scheduled to take place this Saturday.
INDIANA STATE
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Volunteers Needed at Night of a Million Lights

Volunteers Needed at Night of a Million Lights – A dancing lights show, tram tours and unique behind-the-scenes experiences highlight an array of exciting additions guaranteed to make this year’s second annual Night of a Million Lights holiday lights spectacular another dazzling success – and volunteers are needed to help orchestrate all of these activities. Scheduled to illuminate the Central Florida skyline from Friday, November 12, 2021 through Sunday, January 2, 2022, Night of a Million Lights will once again provide the public with a rare glimpse inside Give Kids The World Village, an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort that provides critically ill children and their families with magical weeklong wish vacations at no cost.
CHARITIES
Valley Press-Mineral Independent

Scotchman Peaks volunteers keep trails open for everyone

Our backyard trails are experiencing increased use — that’s no surprise for locals of Northwest Montana. Overflowing trailhead parking lots are the talk of the town. Over 60 hikers summited Scotchman Peaks on sunny days this summer and fall. As more people move to the region, our most beloved and...
ADVOCACY
magnoliareporter.com

Volunteers needed to put up flags at Courthouse on Thursday morning

Volunteers are invited to help install United States flags around the Columbia County Courthouse on Thursday morning, at the start of Veterans Day. Volunteers will meet between 4:45-5 a.m. People should bring a flashlight, screwdriver, channel-lock pliers and a hammer. A metal detector is useful. A total of 98 flags...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
lootpress.com

Christmas lights needed for Little Beaver holiday display

BEAVER, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Little Beaver State Park is working to revive its Christmas lights display, which was last held more than 20 years ago. In order to do that, the park is asking for the community’s assistance in providing Christmas lights to decorate the campground. “We are looking for...
POLITICS
Post-Star

Hospice house needs volunteers to reopen

GRANVILLE — The Haynes House of Hope is ready to reopen, but needs at least 30 volunteers before it can welcome families back inside. The hospice home has been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. The facility needs at least 30 volunteers in order to...
GRANVILLE, NY
ModestoView

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED! – Tuolumne River Trust

Join us, as we work to maintain the beautiful Indian Creek Trail in. This volunteer event is a great way to give back to the community, meet other folks who enjoy the outdoors, and get outside!. Key Event Info:. • We will caravan in from the Groveland Ranger Station, after...
ADVOCACY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Volunteers sought to clean up parklet in downtown New Kensington

Volunteers are needed to help with cleaning up a parklet next week in downtown New Kensington. Located at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Eighth Street, the small park was given the name “Corner Courtyard” when the community came together to create it in September 2017. Now mostly a patch of grass, it has a few benches and a small gazebo.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
Courier-Express

Volunteers help state parks with projects

As an early rain poured down October 16, volunteers made their way into the maintenance office near Cook Forest’s Sawmill Center for the Arts. Dale Luthringer, the state park’s environmental education specialist, was inside to greet them, a laundry list of chores that needed done during the morning’s Woodsy Owl Fall Workday in hand. Various individuals and groups left with their assignments, scattering throughout the park to perform tasks such as basic landscaping, splitting and stacking wood, cleaning cabins and maintaining trails.
ADVOCACY
Herald-Dispatch

Volunteers needed to clean up invasive plants at Ritter Park

HUNTINGTON — Southside residents are looking to rid Ritter Park of invasive plant species. As part of efforts to remove the plants from the park, volunteers will meet with experts this weekend. Two times are scheduled for the work: from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 6, and from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Pottsville Republican Herald

Continued progress needed to clean up local rivers, creeks

Over the years, I’ve been invited to many Eagle Scout celebrations. At those ceremonies, I’ve quoted from my well-worn 1970s Scout handbook: “Your responsibility to the outdoors is to leave it better than you found it. This is your challenge. … Don’t just sit there. Get out and do something about it.”
ENVIRONMENT

