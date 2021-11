There will be a holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale on Saturday, Nov. 13th from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be held upstairs in the atrium. The address is 630 South Eisenhower Drive. There will be coffee and donuts, homemade crafts, baked goods, plants and next to new items.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO