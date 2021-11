Tim Cook Says Apple is Looking at Crypto but No Immediate Plans

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has offloaded company shares worth $5 billion, days after setting off a Twitter poll -- in which millions voted -- asking whether he should sell 10 percent of his huge stake in the electric carmaker. The zany billionaire, the world's richest man with a net worth of around $300 billion, sold 4.5 million shares this week, according to regulatory filings made on Wednesday. But they did not suggest the unconventional virtual referendum he issued on Saturday was behind the decision. A batch of shares worth $1.1 billion were sold on Monday in a bid to settle tax obligations after Musk exercised stock options, but the sale was initiated under a pre-arranged trading plan set up in September, according to the filings.

