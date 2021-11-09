CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trouble Relationship

Stevie J Files For Divorce From Faith Evans After Three Years Of Marriage

By O
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rrNKP_0crG0kIJ00

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Three years after surprising the Hip-Hop world with a surprising marriage announcement, Stevie J and Faith Evans are heading for divorce court.

TMZ is reporting that “Stebee” filed for divorce yesterday (November 8) at the Los Angeles County Superior Court after three years of wedded and sometimes turbulent bliss. After getting hitched in a private ceremony in their hotel room back in 2018, the couple went through many ups and downs including claims of domestic violence in which Faith Evans was arrested for putting paws on Stevie in 2020. Luckily for her the case was dismissed as Stevie refused to cooperate in the case.

Looking to show and prove his love for the “Love Like This” singer, Stevie even got a tattoo of Evan’s face on his abdomen , hence, dooming the marriage once and for all. Everyone knows not to get their partner’s name or face tatted on their person unless they want to curse their relationship. Never fails.

This will be “Stebee”‘s first divorce and Faith’s second. The divorce comes a few months after “Stebee” was accused of cheating on Faith with his “famous” ex-girlfriend, Joseline Hernandez. Y’all just know Joseline somewhere looking at her freshly manicured nails and waiting for Stevie to walk in through her door.

No word on whether there’s a prenuptial agreement between the two, so it will be interesting to see how the rest of the divorce plays out, but one things for sure, Stevie’s gonna need some money to remove that massive Faith tattoo off his person because that ain’t gonna be cheap.

Comments / 0

Related
nowdecatur.com

Hollywood Quick Hits: Wendy Williams & Stevie J!

WENDY WILLIAMS BREAKS HER SILENCE: Wendy Williams has released a statement on Instagram, giving fans an update on her health. The talk show host wrote, “HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected. I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready.” She added, “I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there. I also want to thank Debmar-Mercury and our stations for being so understanding and supportive while I work my way back.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Evans
Person
Stevie J
Person
Evan
Person
Joseline Hernandez
Reality Tea

Jacqueline Laurita’s Daughter Ashlee Malleo And Her Husband Split Again; Hints That He Cheated On Her

Jacqueline Laurita’s daughter Ashlee Holmes gained notoriety for pulling nemesis’ Danielle Staub’s extensions on Real Housewives of New Jersey and whining about doing the daily commute from NJ to Manhattan, among other grievances.  She seemed like a nightmare to parent, but slowly found her path after moving to the West Coast. Like any child of […] The post Jacqueline Laurita’s Daughter Ashlee Malleo And Her Husband Split Again; Hints That He Cheated On Her appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Files For Divorce#Domestic Violence
AceShowbiz

Kanye West Spotted With Model Vinetria After Saying He Wants to Get Back Together With Kim

The 'Donda' artist is said to have been 'hooking up with' the 22-year-old model for a while amid his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's romance rumors with Pete Davidson. AceShowbiz - Kanye West seemingly doesn't find it hard to move on from his failed marriage to Kim Kardashian despite his claims showing otherwise. After recently saying that he wanted to get back together with his estranged wife, the rapper is now rumored seeing a much younger model, Vinetria.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Vicki Gunvalson's Split Is Getting Nasty

Vicki Gunvalson is one of the OG housewives, starring in "The Real Housewives of Orange County" for 13 years, from 2006 to 2019, with a recurring role on Season 14 in 2020. As a reality TV star and owner of Coto Insurance and Financial Services, Vicki has a successful career; her net worth is $7 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. However, Vicki's love life is another story.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Trouble Relationship
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Jon Gosselin Reveals Collin, 17, Enlisted

Jon Gosselin gave an update on his son Collin during his recent appearance on The Dr. Oz Show. With the Gosselin family no longer on TV and fairly inactive on social media, fans often look for updates on how the children are doing. What future plans does Collin have? Jon admitted that his son had a few options for his future. But, he did make the decision to enlist.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown Flirts with Fan, Is Awkward AF on Cameo

The man is not wasting any time. Just over a week ago, the Sister Wives patriarch was dumped by Christine Brown, as the mother of six broke the news of her and her spriritual husband's split on Instagram. Is Kody all down in the dumps about it, though?. Is he...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Sheree Whitfield Says NeNe Leakes Would Do Anything To Stay Relevant And Famous

She’s baaaaack. You got baseboards!? If not, GET SOME. Sheree Whitfield has officially been included as a full-time cast member on season 14 of Real Housewives of Atlanta. This season promises the ultimate cast shake up as viewers say goodbye to Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams. Instead we will be graced with Sheree, Marlo Hampton, and some of Porsha’s leftovers Drew Sidora […] The post Sheree Whitfield Says NeNe Leakes Would Do Anything To Stay Relevant And Famous appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
869K+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy