PRETTY LYON DEBUT SINGLE “THE BUTT”

By Lost Boy Entertainment
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ikonic Label released their 1st lady, Pretty Lyon music...

guitargirlmag.com

Indie-pop band, ANNA SUN, announces debut EP with the premiere of the new single, “MR. MIDNIGHT”

(New York, NY) Brooklyn-based indie-pop trio Anna Sun has announced their self-titled debut EP with the premiere of the new single, “Mr. Midnight.” Originally the bedroom project of songwriter Samantha Aneson, Anna Sun has since grown into a collaborative trio including drummer Nikola Balac and bassist Andrew “Shwogs” Shewaga, marrying classic pop aesthetics with adventurous modern production.
NME

The Lazy Eyes drop new single ‘Fuzz Jam’, announce debut album ‘SongBook’

The Lazy Eyes have released a new single, ‘Fuzz Jam’, coinciding with the announcement of their forthcoming debut album ‘SongBook’. In a press statement, the band’s vocalist-guitarist Harvey Geraghty discussed the foundations of the track’s soundscape. “I wrote ‘Fuzz Jam’ to use this instrument that [guitarist Itay Sasha] bought live,”...
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Claire Cronin Debuts New Single “Feel This”

Next week, Los-Angeles-based singer/songwriter Claire Cronin is back with her latest album, Bloodless. The record follows after her 2019 record of spectral indie folk, Big Dread Moon, and her 2020 “horror memoir” Blue Light of the Screen. Once again pulling from supernatural themes, eerie mysticism, and atmospheric Americana, Cronin’s latest record was written and recorded under lockdown home with Ezra Buchla (Cronin’s husband and violist). Cronin also went to Deerhoof’s John Dieterich for mixing, collaborating again after her 2016 album Came Down a Storm.
dopecausewesaid.com

Singer-Songwriter Shyli Madhala Releases the Visual For Her Debut Single "Pink For My Money"

DCWS is excited to introduce you to Shyli Madhala, an Israel based 29-year-old human female, single mom, singer-songwriter, and visionary artist. Shyli just released the music video for her debut song “Pink For My Money”, which is a taste of an upcoming album that she is creating that exposes and talks about the elephants in her room.
theprp.com

Repentance Debut New Single “No Innocence”, New EP Due Out This Month

Repentance, who were founded by Shaun Glass (ex-SOiL/Broken Hope, etc.), will have their new EP “Volume I – Reborn“, out on November 26th through Noble Demon. Alex Lackner produced the effort at Accelerated Sound, while Chris Collier mixed at CMC 21 Productions. A second single from the effort, “No Innocence“, has just been launched online below.
deephouseamsterdam.com

GHEIST reveal fifth album single ‘Egos’ taken from debut LP ‘Zukunft’, set to release in November

Debut LP exposes their deep-rooted foundations in song composition and writing, building on their years of experience. Shortly before the release of their Album “Zukunft“, GHEIST allows us another glimpse into their world by giving us the next single “Egos“, which will be available on November the 5th. The full LP will be revealed to the world on November the 19th via their own imprint Radau Music.
Top40-Charts

Pumping Alien Duo Presents Their Debut Single "I Don't Bow"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Pumping Alien" is the moniker for the duo composed by Roelof Berg (Hamburg) and Anka Gonsalves (St. Petersburg), who teamed up to propose you this great Techno project. Their debut single contains two loud and high energy peak time Techno tracks with a positive and...
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Middletown Press

Tate McRae Debuts Dance-Heavy Music Video for New Single 'Feel Like S-'

Pop sensation Tate McRae has released a new single, titled “Feel Like Shit,” accompanied by her most-choreographed music video to date. Directed by Sam Sulam, the music video features McRae — who rose to prominence as a finalist on “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2016 — performing a contemporary routine alongside actor and dancer Mason Culter, with the two portraying servers at a restaurant. Shot in what appears to be one take, the push and pull of the choreography fittingly matches the song’s message of letting a loved one go before you’re truly ready. The video reaches a climax when Culter begins smashing plates, and the two increasingly use each other’s bodies as props to dance over the broken ceramic.
NME

Adora’s debut solo single ‘Make U Dance’ is an enchanting but safe first step into the spotlight

Having worked with the likes of BTS, TXT and GFRIEND during her stint as an in-house songwriter and producer for Big Hit Music, Adora certainly set a high bar for herself, years before actually making her debut as a singer. But the talented 24-year-old has finally stepped out of the background and into the spotlight with the kitschy and fun pop song ‘Make U Dance’, featuring Eunha of VIVIZ.
theobelisk.net

Wizard Tree Post Debut Single “The Lake”; EP Coming Soon

I’ll admit I’m intrigued. I posted this video in The Obelisk Collective group on Facebook the other day, asking for thoughts either way on it. And some were positive, for others it was too poppy, which I get, but more than that, opinions were had. It didn’t just fall flat, where any number of unknown acts might. Sometimes you post a thing and get no response whatsoever. That Wizard Tree — also stylized all-lowercase with a cross for a ‘t’: wizard †ree — managed to elicit a reaction at all tells me something.
thebrag.com

Wilson Blackley shares soulful debut single, ‘Home’

Nascent Victorian musician Wilson Blackley has unveiled his debut single, with the mesmerising ‘Home’ officially arriving today. At just 19 years old, Blackley has been immersed in the world of music from a very young age. Having first picked up an instrument at the age of two, his formative years were somewhat isolated, having been home-schooled in South Gippsland, regional Victoria.
24hip-hop.com

Cale Gibson drops his new single “Dance”

The album “Dance” was released just a few weeks ago. It didn’t take long for the song to go viral when it was released. As an accomplished artist, Cale Gibson’s renown and reputation skyrocketed as a result. One who is willing to put his thoughts on display for his followers to make sense of.
undertheradarmag.com

Gabriella Cohen Debuts New Single “Just For The Summer”

Melbourne singer/songwriter Gabriella Cohen has been sharing singles from her upcoming third full-length album this fall, offering new retro pop gems inspired by Mazzy Star, Velvet Underground, and ‘60s pop. She’s already shared “Frangelico Dreams” and last month’s single, “I Just Got High.” Today she’s shared her new single, “Just For The Summer,” out now.
dopecausewesaid.com

UK Alt-Pop Singer-Songwriter Sukhmani Unveils Her Debut Single/Video "Divination"

Alt-pop singer-songwriter Sukhmani reflects on the experience of surrendering to the unknown in her debut single “Divination”. Sukhmani delivers a gorgeous introduction to her complex artistic style on “Divination." This lo-fi track - led by a melancholic drum loop - relishes in a simple, yet deeply emotional production. Steeped in...
theprp.com

Failure Announce New Album “Wild Type Droid”, Debut First Single “Headstand”

2021 will see the arrival of Failure‘s follow-up to 2018’s “In the Future Your Body Will Be the Furthest Thing from Your Mind“. Titled “Wild Type Droid“, that album—the band’s sixth overall—will be out on December 03rd through Failure Records. For now you can chew on the first single, “Headstand“. If you like what you hear, pre-orders for the release have also launched at this location.
Billboard

Silk Sonic Transform LA Club Into a One-Night Disco to Perform New Songs From Debut Album

The fun-filled, invite only party -- hosted by Spotify -- was adorned in '70s-themed decor, which perfectly aligned with Silk Sonic's nostalgic vibe. Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak delivered an amazing performance at West Hollywood's Peppermint Club on Wednesday night, just two days ahead of the highly anticipated release of the duo's debut studio album, An Evening With Silk Sonic. The event marked the duo's first proper concert amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
2dopeboyz.com

MixedByAli Launches Record Label, Shares Debut Single from First Signee Malik Moses

MixedByAli is ready to take the next step in his career. After spending the last decade contributing his ear and talent to endless projects – from his TDE family (Kendrick, SZA, ScHoolboy, etc) and artists likes Nipsey Hussle (RIP), Mac Miller (RIP), and Roddy Ricch – the Grammy Award-winning audio engineer (who’s real name is Derek Ali) has announced the launch of his new record label, NoName Recordings.
