PRETTY LYON DEBUT SINGLE “THE BUTT”

Pop sensation Tate McRae has released a new single, titled “Feel Like Shit,” accompanied by her most-choreographed music video to date. Directed by Sam Sulam, the music video features McRae — who rose to prominence as a finalist on “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2016 — performing a contemporary routine alongside actor and dancer Mason Culter, with the two portraying servers at a restaurant. Shot in what appears to be one take, the push and pull of the choreography fittingly matches the song’s message of letting a loved one go before you’re truly ready. The video reaches a climax when Culter begins smashing plates, and the two increasingly use each other’s bodies as props to dance over the broken ceramic.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO