PRETTY LYON DEBUT SINGLE “THE BUTT”

Next week, Los-Angeles-based singer/songwriter Claire Cronin is back with her latest album, Bloodless. The record follows after her 2019 record of spectral indie folk, Big Dread Moon, and her 2020 “horror memoir” Blue Light of the Screen. Once again pulling from supernatural themes, eerie mysticism, and atmospheric Americana, Cronin’s latest record was written and recorded under lockdown home with Ezra Buchla (Cronin’s husband and violist). Cronin also went to Deerhoof’s John Dieterich for mixing, collaborating again after her 2016 album Came Down a Storm.
Comments / 0