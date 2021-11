KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Half of the 10 teams in the Big 12 already have the six wins needed to go to a bowl game. Kansas State and Iowa State joined the club last weekend. They joined fourth-ranked Oklahoma, which at 9-0 is eyeing a spot in the college football playoff, 10th-ranked Oklahoma State and No. 18 Baylor in ensuring they’ll be playing in the postseason. Four more could reach the six-win plateau and make nine of the 10 teams in the league eligible.

KANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO